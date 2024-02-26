 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Imagining Victor Wembanyama’s ceiling if this is his floor

The rookie has been incredible this season, but how much better can he be? 

By Mikey Rouleau
San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz Photo by Chris Nicoll/NBAE via Getty Images

Since the return to basketball post-All-Star break, the San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been nothing short of exceptional. Averaging an impressive 22.7 points, 11 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.7 steals, and 5 blocks per game, Wemby’s performance on the court has captured attention. Notably, he narrowly missed achieving back-to-back 5/5/5/5/5 games by one assist…only to achieve it the very next night.

Wembanyama’s evolution into a hyper-productive player is evident, achieving these remarkable numbers in less than 30 minutes per game. This prompts intriguing questions about the rookie’s potential, given his youthful age, limited NBA experience, and restricted playing time.

Considering the standard playing time for a team’s top players is around 35 minutes per game, one can’t help but wonder what more Wemby could accomplish with additional playing time. The current performance might just be the tip of the iceberg for the 20-year-old.

Examining the achievements listed above makes it difficult to argue that this is the floor of Wembanyama’s capabilities. However, when factoring in his age, limited minutes, and the challenges posed by a below-par supporting cast, optimism prevails. As the Spurs gear up for potential offseason moves to bolster the team, the prospect of enhancing Wemby’s supporting cast becomes even more exciting. (Insert Trae Young rumors here)

In all seriousness, adding more skilled players around Wemby will undoubtedly elevate his game. While we often say the sky’s the limit in such situations, Wembanyama’s extraterrestrial talent prompts us to think beyond, suggesting that the universe is truly the limit for this exceptional rookie.

Always a pleasure to receive praise from the King himself.

The rookie’s defensive prowess has been extensively documented, making a compelling case to be included in the Defensive Player of the Year award conversation.

Unsurprisingly, Wemby should also make the first All-Defensive Team.

In a recent play, Wemby came inches from securing a steal, seemingly leading to an open layup for John Collins. However, Wemby’s eight-foot reach swooped in at the last minute, resulting in an impressive block.

The question arises: how is it possible for a 7’4” 20-year-old rookie to handle the ball with such finesse? Wemby possesses what could be considered one of the most impressive skill sets ever witnessed.

