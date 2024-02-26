Imagining Victor Wembanyama’s ceiling if this is his floor

Since the return to basketball post-All-Star break, the San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been nothing short of exceptional. Averaging an impressive 22.7 points, 11 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.7 steals, and 5 blocks per game, Wemby’s performance on the court has captured attention. Notably, he narrowly missed achieving back-to-back 5/5/5/5/5 games by one assist…only to achieve it the very next night.

Wembanyama’s evolution into a hyper-productive player is evident, achieving these remarkable numbers in less than 30 minutes per game. This prompts intriguing questions about the rookie’s potential, given his youthful age, limited NBA experience, and restricted playing time.

Considering the standard playing time for a team’s top players is around 35 minutes per game, one can’t help but wonder what more Wemby could accomplish with additional playing time. The current performance might just be the tip of the iceberg for the 20-year-old.

Victor Wembanyama this season:



• Fastest player to reach 1K+ PTS, 500+ REB, and 150+ BLK in their career ( 1423 minutes )



• First player in NBA history to average a 5x5 over a two-game span



• Youngest player to record a 5x5 game (only 15 players have ever had a 5x5 game)… pic.twitter.com/iuCC1ry71H — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) February 24, 2024

Examining the achievements listed above makes it difficult to argue that this is the floor of Wembanyama’s capabilities. However, when factoring in his age, limited minutes, and the challenges posed by a below-par supporting cast, optimism prevails. As the Spurs gear up for potential offseason moves to bolster the team, the prospect of enhancing Wemby’s supporting cast becomes even more exciting. (Insert Trae Young rumors here)

The Hawks now have an opportunity to evaluate the roster without Trae.



If it goes badly it:

1. Increases the likelihood that the Spurs get Toronto’s FRP this year

2. Increases the pressure Atlanta will feel to get their own picks back from SA in any Trae trade. https://t.co/4o1JA0Evxi — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 25, 2024

In all seriousness, adding more skilled players around Wemby will undoubtedly elevate his game. While we often say the sky’s the limit in such situations, Wembanyama’s extraterrestrial talent prompts us to think beyond, suggesting that the universe is truly the limit for this exceptional rookie.

That kid is SPECIAL!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2024

Always a pleasure to receive praise from the King himself.

“I’ve said it from the beginning. He’s special, and he has an unbelievable coach that's gonna make sure he does things the right way… He’s gonna continue to get better.”



LeBron James had high praise for Victor Wembanyama



(via @ESPNNBA / YT)pic.twitter.com/2QZmmNCn37 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2024

The rookie’s defensive prowess has been extensively documented, making a compelling case to be included in the Defensive Player of the Year award conversation.

Victor Wembanyama has more blocks than multiple teams in the month of February. He's doing this as a 20-year old rookie #PorVida pic.twitter.com/7NAD3o7c02 — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) February 26, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Wemby should also make the first All-Defensive Team.

Only five rookies in NBA history – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Manute Bol, David Robinson, Tim Duncan – have made All-Defense as a rookie



Wemby deserves to become the sixth https://t.co/1P6sH96cgD — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) February 25, 2024

In a recent play, Wemby came inches from securing a steal, seemingly leading to an open layup for John Collins. However, Wemby’s eight-foot reach swooped in at the last minute, resulting in an impressive block.

Wemby with the almost-steal, but gets the block! pic.twitter.com/0C7o4OVGS7 — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) February 26, 2024

The question arises: how is it possible for a 7’4” 20-year-old rookie to handle the ball with such finesse? Wemby possesses what could be considered one of the most impressive skill sets ever witnessed.