Wemby and Vassell combined for 49 points in loss to Jazz

Coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the San Antonio Spurs were looking to get a win in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, a poor first half doomed any hopes of winning as they lost 128-109.

Victor Wembanyama had another great game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and a steal. Here, he completely devours Keyonte George’s layup attempt. Get that outta here!

Here, Blake Wesley has great dribble penetration and finds Wemby for the two-handed slam!

WEMBY MAJOR HIGHLIGHT ALERT: Wemby posterizes Taylor Hendricks in the paint off the the Devin feed! Look at the extension with one arm!

He makes it look effortless. Vic sidesteps for an open three on the wing in front of the Spurs bench!

WEMBY MAJOR HIGHLIGHT ALERT: Wemby pulls out the inside-out move and Walker Kessler and beats him to the rim with a man’s jam!

Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with 27 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Dunking over two people is not for the weak. Devin demonstrates his sheer will to finish at the rim!

Here, Devin puts back Julian Champagnie’s miss with one hand!

Zach Collins had a nice offensive game with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block off the bench. Here he nails the three at the top of the key!

After 1



Malaki Branham has improved with the last three games. Here he shows off the stroke from the mid-range. He finished with 14 points, two assists, and two rebounds off the bench.

You saw the middy, now look at the stroke from three!

Fourth quarter loading...



Tre Jones shows off the silky floater in the lane! Tre finished with 15 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

And finally, here are the full game highlights.