What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Jazz

There always seems to be something that goes wrong for the San Antonio Spurs this season. Whether it’s missing wide open looks, giving them up, or not valuing possessions – the young Spurs struggle to put together a complete game. In Sunday night’s contest against the Utah Jazz, they turned the ball over too much to have a chance to win the game. Even once they started hitting shots, the turnovers took them back out of the game in a 128-109 loss in Salt Lake City.

San Antonio coughed the ball up 20 times and allowed the Jazz to score 34 points off turnovers. That was pretty much the difference for the young Spurs. It looked like San Antonio was going to get back in the game in the late-third and early fourth quarter, thanks to some good offense from Zach Collins, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Devin Vassell. The Spurs cut it to a 10-point deficit, then allowed a John Collins three pointer, and a Lauri Markkanen steal and finish to push the game back out of reach.

It’s nearly impossible to win in the NBA turning the ball over as often as the Spurs did, let alone giving up easy baskets in transition because of it. This is the first time since early December that the Spurs have had 20 or more turnovers in a game. It felt like a real regression for the team. With just one more game left to go on the rodeo road trip, San Antonio will need to take care of the basketball in a big game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Takeaways

Perhaps the biggest story of the night came from Gregg Popovich benching Keldon Johnson after he played just four minutes in the first half. After the game, assistant coach Mitch Johnson told reporters the benching was for “repetitive mistakes,” and that they needed to “switch up the accountability.” Here is the play that got Johnson benched:

Mitch Johnson on the Spurs benching Keldon Johnson in the first quarter.



The fifth-year forward never returned after giving up a four-point play. pic.twitter.com/VMP6IHq8ER — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) February 26, 2024

Clearly Johnson is late reacting to the lifting Markkanen and bulldozes through a screen, fouling the shooter for a four-point play. Johnson’s off-ball defense has been getting worse over the last few games, and needed addressing. We will see if Popovich’s discipline gets through to the wing.