A nice moment between LeBron James and Gregg Popovich

On Friday night, just before tipoff of the Spurs/Lakers game, LeBron James trotted over to the Spurs bench and gave Pop a nice embrace.

Watching @spurs @Lakers last night and I loved this pre-tipoff moment between @KingJames and Pop.



LeBron and Pop are class acts and the mutual respect shows. pic.twitter.com/X2mrmA6FpL — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) February 24, 2024

LeBron has praised the Spurs and Pop over the years.

Pop and James faced off in back-to-back NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014, splitting the titles.

They also met in the 2007 NBA Finals, LeBron’s first trip to the championship series. Fans may remember how Tim Duncan “thanked” LeBron for the 2007 Finals.

LeBron has spent his entire career in one of the brightest spotlights a player has ever endured and still navigates with grace.

King James even posted this shot with Pop on his Twitter (X) account.

Every time the Spurs face him, I am reminded of his role in Trainwreck, where he plays a hilarious caricature of himself.

Imagining that one of the greatest players of a generation, someone so giving of his time and energy for noble causes, is secretly miserly in his personal life, literally makes me laugh out loud.

I need that to start my week.

Happy Monday, Pounders.

