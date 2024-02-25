Mistakes add up for Spurs in loss to Jazz

After two dominant performances from Victor Wembanyama, expectations were high for the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz came into the matchup as losers of their last five games. The Spurs struggled with mistakes for most of the contest, as the Silver and Black dropped their fourth straight game 128-109.

Turnovers were the story of the game for San Antonio. When Utah went on big runs, it usually coincided with a flurry of giveaways from the Spurs. The Silver and Black coughed it up 20 times, allowing 34 points off turnovers. Even when the Spurs went on a run late in the game, they shot themselves in the foot with silly mistakes, leading to a blowout victory for the Jazz.

Even without the turnovers, it was an anemic offensive performance for San Antonio. They finished the first half with just 39 points, shooting just 37.8% from the field and 31.3% from deep. The Spurs didn’t have many players to create offense, and didn’t knock down the majority of their open shots. A second half run made up for their poor shooting in the first, as they shot 46.2% from the field and 41.9% from deep over the course of the entire game.

That second half run was led by the bench unit, particularly Zach Collins and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Collins has struggled to impact games lately, but shot the ball well and was solid on the defensive end against Walker Kessler. He finished the game with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while knocking in two of his three deep shots. Mamukelashivili hasn’t been in the rotation consistently but played well offensively in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 8 points.

It was the Spurs two stars who led the way for the majority of the game. Devin Vassell continues to elevate his game as a three-level scorer. He finished the game with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Wembanyama made some major plays in the second half on his way to another double-double. The rookie had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in the loss.

It was a difficult game for the Spurs defensively. They couldn’t stop the Jazz from deep throughout the course of the game. After the Spurs cut it to single digits in the fourth quarter, the Jazz opened it back up with three-point shooting and by capitalizing on San Antonio’s mistakes. Utah shot 48.6% from deep (17-35) and shot 51.1% from the field. They outscored the Spurs in the paint 56-48 and on the fast break 28-14. Lauri Markkanen looked like an all-star, finishing the game with 26 points and 7 rebounds.

Game notes: