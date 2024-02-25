San Antonio vs. Utah, Final Score: Disappointing half dooms Spurs against tougher Jazz, 109-128

San Antonio (11-47) turned in its most pedestrian effort since the All-Star Break - trailing by more than 20 early due to horrendous ball protection and poor shooting, while getting physically pummeled by a tougher Jazz team that nabbed 13 steals and 8 blocks. Utah (27-31) took advantage of the sloppy Spurs to stay in 11th place in the Western Conference ahead of Houston, but well behind the other play-in hopefuls.

Utah was led by its trio of talented young stars, Lauri Markkanen (24 points and 5 rebounds, Collin Sexton (16 points, 9 assists, and 4 steals) and Spurs-tormentor Jordan Clarkson (22 points and 8 assists).

San Antonio’s Wembanyama (22 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks) and Devin Vassell (25 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks) received support mainly from Malaki Branham (12 points) and Zach Collins (14 points and 8 rebounds) off the bench as two starters registered a scoreless first half. Despite the frigid half, the Spurs did assist on their first 17 field goals and 34 of their 42 overall.

Wembanyama, in the first three minutes of action, compiled a handful of highlight plays that could have made SportsCenter’s Top 10. A cold-shooting frame, yet with a frenetic pace yielded several Spurs turnovers, which the Jazz happily converted into buckets. Vassell and Wembanyama had the majority of their team’s points, but the visibly winded visitors shot less than 35% in the period. Popovich could have reprised his “we want some nasty” for his tired players at the end of the first, as they repeatedly had balls deflected or stolen and Utah leapt ahead 32-18.

Utah continued its parade to the front of the rim to go up by over 20 points. Despite Malaki Branham’s needed scoring burst, San Antonio couldn’t cobble together stops at the other end. Clarkson, Sexton, and Kris Dunn were the culprits behind the extended Jazz run in the quarter. Branham’s refreshing production likely saved this from being one of many blowout defeats this season.

Tre Jones helped increase the offensive pace in the third quarter to trim the Jazz deficit to 15 before the hosts zoomed off again after turning the Spurs over and attacking the basket at-will. Unlike the Lakers game, where they made several solid comebacks, San Antonio was unable to mount any serious opposition to the Jazz attack tonight.

Observations:

The purple Jazz jerseys harkening back to the late 90s design seem like the best of the recent looks.

It seemed like Collins was physically beaten off the ball at both ends in the first period; not certain whether that’s a product of brute strength or concentration.

Walker Kessler (at least the defensive version) seems like the of polished version of Jakob Poeltl.

If you squint hard enough, Dunn looks like late career Johnny Moore.

Sequence of the Game: Vassell notched his SECOND(!) block in the opening minutes, but more impressively took a pass and powered down a dunk at the other end over several Jazz.

Vassell notched his SECOND(!) block in the opening minutes, but more impressively took a pass and powered down a dunk at the other end over several Jazz. Devin’s Deeds: After he missed his second straight three attempt, he aggressively took a feed from Sochan and drove baseline to dunk it mightily. I think that’s what so many of want to see when the shots are not falling.

After he missed his second straight three attempt, he aggressively took a feed from Sochan and drove baseline to dunk it mightily. I think that’s what so many of want to see when the shots are not falling. Victor Ease : Wemby did a reverse touch pass in the post to a cutting Spur, which they missed, but my goodness... a re-directed touch pass that would have made Boris Diaw proud? He does need to work on a baseline fadeaway on both sides to keep his bulkier defenders honest - thankfully we have some retired Spurs bigs that can help him hopefully!

: Wemby did a reverse touch pass in the post to a cutting Spur, which they missed, but my goodness... a re-directed touch pass that would have made Boris Diaw proud? He does need to work on a baseline fadeaway on both sides to keep his bulkier defenders honest - thankfully we have some retired Spurs bigs that can help him hopefully! It took the teams 90 seconds to start the scoring in earnest; then the action came fast and furiously to Utah’s benefit. Wembanyama turned away several shot attempts, while finding some success in the post. However, the Jazz were more accurate from three to help put San Antonio down quickly. A four-point play by Markkanen put Utah up eleven. Utah continued to apply heavy ball pressure to initiate myriad transition opportunities and wrestle the Spurs down 32-18 at the end of one.

The Jazz guards helped push their advantage out further. Branham encouragingly willed home several heady buckets and prevented Utah from running out of sight. Yet, he and his teammates could not make more than one or two defensive stops at a time. The Jazz settled on trading baskets with the visitors and went into the half up 24.

A more invested Spurs squad, led by Tre Jones, started the third with nine quick points, and cut the deficit briefly to 15. Jazz center Walker Kessler dominated the San Antonio frontline for much of the quarter. Sandro Mamukelashvili made a nifty reverse lay-up moments after he entered into action. A sign of the evening: with a chance to shave the deficit to a dozen, San Antonio threw away a transition opportunity and saw Markkanen bomb a corner three seconds later. Utah left the third up 93-74.

Pull-up threes by Vassell and Wembanyama ignited a 8-0 run to start the fourth. Kessler and Wembanyama traded thunderous two-handed dunks; then Markkanen and Vassell traded threes. An acrobatic Branham layup drew San Antonio within nine. Consecutive threes by Clarkson and Markkanen essentially ended any comeback hopes for the Spurs.

For the Jazz fan’s perspective, please visit SLC Dunk.

San Antonio completes its Rodeo Road Trip Tuesday night at 7:00 PM CDT with a tilt against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.