It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Jazz

The Rodeo Road Trip is almost over, with one more stop after tonight, in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. Tonight they’re in Utah, to face the 11th place Jazz. The Jazz are looking to get into the play-in, and since they’re 4 games in back of he tenth place team, they can’t drop any winnable games if they want a chance for the postseason.

After Victor Wembanyama’s historic 5 x 5 performance against the Lakers in a loss, the Spurs are still looking for just their second win in the Rodeo Road Trip. Tonight’s game looks like a better opportunity to pull that off than Tuesday, although the Spur did upset the T-Wolves 113-112 in their last meeting. Let’s watch and see if the Spurs can win, but even if they don’t it’s almost a certainty we’ll see Victor Wembanyama do something amazing. Tune in, turn on, and cheer for the Silver and Black.

Game Prediction:

Dominick Barlow will dunk on Walker Kessler so hard that he’ll have to go the bench to shake it off.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

February 25, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.