Why Marcus Morris is still on the Spurs’ roster

When the trade that sent Doug McDermott to Indiana and landed Marcus Morris in San Antonio was announced, it was reported that the Spurs would likely buy out the veteran forward. It’s been over two weeks since the trade deadline and he is still on their roster.

Morris has been away from the team this entire time and it makes no sense for the Spurs to play a guy that is not in their future plans. Morris also probably has no interest in getting 15 minutes per game on a young team going nowhere this year. So why is he still around?

The potential answer to that question is that the buyout process might be contentious. Morris is in the last year of a contract that pays him over $17 million this year. He’s already collected the majority of it and is entitled to the full sum, but if he agrees to a buyout, he’d likely lose millions. And a buyout is likely the only way out, since the Spurs have no reason to just waive him, considering no other team would claim him. San Antonio was on the hook to pay $13.7 million to McDermott and got money from Indiana in the trade which should help cover the difference with Morris’ contract, so they didn’t add too much money to their cap sheet in the trade. They can simply go to Morris and ask him to leave a lot of money on the table to become a free agent and be able to sign elsewhere, or they will just keep him on the roster and away from the team. If Morris wants to play again this season, the Spurs have the leverage.

Now, San Antonio has to pay Morris while it has him under contract, so in theory, Morris could just wait to collect more of his current contract and then near the end of the season, agree to a buyout and join a contender. The problem with that is the NBA has a playoff eligibility deadline. If a player is on a roster after March 1st and is then waived, he can still sign with another team but cannot participate in the playoffs. At this stage of his career and after playing for a contender like the 76ers before joining the Spurs, Morris likely wants to hit the free agent market and sign with a franchise with playoff aspirations. Similarly, the only front offices that would be interested in a veteran with experience but past his prime are ones that need some depth for the postseason.

The Spurs do hold all the cards here. They don’t have a strong financial motivation to just waive Morris and pay him his full salary and they can use the playoff eligibility deadline to apply pressure on Morris to get him to agree to a buyout, assuming he wants to play this season. But there’s one more wrinkle to this specific situation.

Back in 2019, fresh off a playoff appearance, the Spurs agreed to terms to sign Morris in free agency. They had to trade Davis Bertans for nothing to accommodate Morris’ salary after also agreeing to terms with DeMarre Carroll, but they pulled the trigger because they were confident Morris was joining them. Then at the last second, Morris reneged on his word and signed with the New York Knicks. So San Antonio lost Bertans and wasted time as other teams signed potential targets, having to settle for Trey Lyles late in free agency. When asked about the whole situation later that season, Gregg Popovich said it “was handled unprofessionally in a couple of different levels” and said they were “blindsided” by what Morris did. Rich Paul, Morris’ agent at the time, parted ways with his client after the fiasco.

The Spurs organization was clearly upset with Morris, for good reason. Now they have the opportunity to do something extremely petty if they decide they want some form of revenge: They can simply refuse to agree to any buyout conditions and hold on to Morris until March 1st, then waive him, making sure he doesn’t get a chance to play in the postseason in one of his last productive years.

Would they do it? Probably not. A decision like that could affect how they are perceived by players and agents, which could come back to haunt them in future negotiations. Even though acquiring Morris didn’t affect their salary costs much, the Spurs would also probably like to save some money as well by figuring out a buyout that makes sense. But it is another factor to consider because the Spurs don’t have a lot of reasons to do Morris any favors.

Ultimately, whether Morris is bought out will likely come down to money. If he’s willing to work with the Spurs, he’ll probably become a free agent soon, unless San Antonio’s front office gets extremely petty about the past. If he doesn’t want to surrender much of what will be his last big contract, he’ll collect his checks and probably remain on the roster past the playoff eligibility deadline. Just don’t be surprised if an agreement isn’t made until the last minute, because both sides have reasons to hold their positions.