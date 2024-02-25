Victor Wembanyama’s stock is on the rise

On Friday night before the Spurs game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dan Weiss shared this graphic.

Wembanyama STOCK alert-@wemby is the league leader in combined Steals and Blocks.



Two nights ago in @SacramentoKings Victor became the youngest player in NBA history to tally 5 and 5.



Last night he became the second player (MJ) in NBA history to do it in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/kteZ9QuyIA — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) February 24, 2024

Before Friday’s game, Wemby had 222 combined steals and blocks, or “stocks,” thirty-three more than Anthony Davis. AD doesn’t just have the second highest stock in the league, he was Wemby’s opponent for the night.

How did they match up?

Davis added one steal to his tally last night (no blocks), while Victor added another 5 steals and 5 blocks, making him the second player in NBA history to have 5 and 5 in back-to-back games.

The other player to log the feat- Michael Jordan

Is Wemby satisfied simply making history?

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama on joining Michael Jordan w/ back-to-back 5-steal, 5-block games: “I wonder if he did it in wins, not losses. To me, it’s secondary. Hopefully… we can look back & think this is a good performance. As of today, I can’t be satisfied with a loss.” pic.twitter.com/ITAd0bupxr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 24, 2024

In addition to the steals and blocks, Wemby scored 27 points, pulled 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. For those of you keeping score, that is a 5x5 game, the first since 2019.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama finishes with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals & 5 blocks in loss to Lakers.

- That's NBA's first 5x5 game since Jusuf Nurkic in 2019.

- The last player with 27/10/8/5/5 or better was Hakeem Olajuwon in 1990 (29P/18R/9A/5S/11B). — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 24, 2024

In 1990, Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon tallied 29 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals, and 11 blocks. Wemby is the first to come near that stats line in nearly a quarter-century.

Put the league on notice, Wemby’s garnering some individual recognition, but he and the Spurs have their eyes on the prize for team accolades.

