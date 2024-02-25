Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

Coming off a couple of hard-fought losses in California in their return from the All-Star break, the San Antonio Spurs will be looking for their second win of the Rodeo Trip at one of the most notorious arenas in the NBA. They’ll be facing off against a Utah Jazz team that gave them the business a couple of months ago but are currently mired in a massive slump of their own. Can the Spurs turn their improved play into a win, or will the Jazz find enough of a groove again to end their five-game losing streak and extend the Spurs’ to four?

San Antonio Spurs (11-46) at Utah Jazz (26-31)

February 25, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs injuries: Charles Bassey (out — knee); Marcus Morris (out — not with team); Dominick Barlow (out — G-League)

Jazz injures: Otto Porter (out — not with team)

What to watch for

A tale of two Jazz teams — This season has been defined by three distinctive stretches for the Jazz, who are looking to rise back to being the postseason regular they were under Rudy Gobert and Quin Snyder. Kicking off their second season under former Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy, they got off to a disappointing 7-16 start before catching fire for the next 19 games, going 15-4 and rising up to a winning record of 22-20 in mid-January. Since then, they’ve gone 4-11, currently on a five-game losing streak, including to the Charlotte Hornets at home on Thursday. That puts them five games outside the play-in with limited time to go, so will they come out and play hard, desperate for a win, or will they keep sinking? The Spurs have to be ready for either version.

— This season has been defined by three distinctive stretches for the Jazz, who are looking to rise back to being the postseason regular they were under Rudy Gobert and Quin Snyder. Kicking off their second season under former Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy, they got off to a disappointing 7-16 start before catching fire for the next 19 games, going 15-4 and rising up to a winning record of 22-20 in mid-January. Since then, they’ve gone 4-11, currently on a five-game losing streak, including to the Charlotte Hornets at home on Thursday. That puts them five games outside the play-in with limited time to go, so will they come out and play hard, desperate for a win, or will they keep sinking? The Spurs have to be ready for either version. Different Spurs this time — The Jazz will be facing a different, steadier San Antonio team than when they first met right after Christmas. At the time, the Spurs were mired in their awful November/December slump, while the Jazz were in the midst of their big run. Victor Wembanyama was on a minutes restricution and adjusting to his move to starting center, and while Gregg Popovich had ended the Jeremy Sochan-at-point-guard experiment, Malaki Bramham was starting instead of Tre Jones. Now, Wemby has more than settled into his new role, Jones is starting and running a cleaner offense, and Devin Vassell has taken on more of a leadership role. While that hasn’t translating to many more wins, the Spurs are a much tougher out every night and don’t fold as easily as they did back then. This will be a good opportunity to get a win and keep showing improvement before the season ends.

— The Jazz will be facing a different, steadier San Antonio team than when they first met right after Christmas. At the time, the Spurs were mired in their awful November/December slump, while the Jazz were in the midst of their big run. Victor Wembanyama was on a minutes restricution and adjusting to his move to starting center, and while Gregg Popovich had ended the Jeremy Sochan-at-point-guard experiment, Malaki Bramham was starting instead of Tre Jones. Now, Wemby has more than settled into his new role, Jones is starting and running a cleaner offense, and Devin Vassell has taken on more of a leadership role. While that hasn’t translating to many more wins, the Spurs are a much tougher out every night and don’t fold as easily as they did back then. This will be a good opportunity to get a win and keep showing improvement before the season ends. What does Wemby have in store next — Over the last four games, Wemby has been on quite a tear, setting some kind of record or hitting a milestone each game. Against the Raptors, it was a triple-double that set all kinds of records, and against Dallas, he joined Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson with some elite rookie stats. Then, against the Kings he became the youngest player to record 5 steals and 5 blocks in a game. Finally, he followed that up with the first of what will likely be many 5x5 games for him against the Lakers. So what else does Wemby have in store for us? Perhaps we’re on countdown to a triple-double featuring steals as the third stat, or maybe the next step is the elusive quadruple-double. Not to say any of that happen tonight, but we are learning that we can expect anything from him on any given night, especially now that he has been unleashed.

For the Jazz fans’ perspective, visit SLC Dunk.

You can follow along with the game on our Twitter profile (@poundingtherock) or visit the Game Thread!