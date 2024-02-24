What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Lakers

He’s just so good. The kid is just so freaking good. I always find myself a little bit at a loss when I show up to the office to write one of these and feel the need to bring some type of original observation or analysis to the proceedings. More often than not, I’m just sitting here shaking my head in disbelief. Victor Wembanyama is just so good. What else is there to say?

The San Antonio Spurs lost again. It’s their second loss in consecutive nights and it’s their umpteenth loss in however many games. Who wants to keep track? The loss didn’t feel good and it will never feel good. There is probably a riveting debate to be had about whether or not it’s a good thing long term to have surrounded a generational talent with some kind of medium dudes, but that die has been cast. There’s nothing we can do about it, and I’m tired of hearing about it. We’ve got a great player and a bad team. It’s not complicated!

But he’s so good. He’s not even really just a great player. He’s capital G Great. He’s “putting up historic stat lines that sound made up” Great. He’s Great in a way where people comparing his rookie season to guys like MJ or LeBron doesn’t get you laughed out of the building. There’s never really been anything like him before, and now he’s here and he’s spectacular.

But the losses, right? It still feels weird. It feels weird to ignore it because it’s simply not how our brain works. Logically I know all about why it’s perfectly reasonable that the Spurs’ record is what it is. Emotionally? It seems really hard to square that we’re starting Galactus at center and still dropping games left and right. He’s devouring worlds out there and we can’t pull one out against Sacramento. It’s all totally normal and all part of the process, and it still makes you a little crazy.

It makes me crazy. I know that. I’m losing my mind. I’m almost beyond enjoying watching the games at the moment because trying to keep my rational brain and my emotional one from devouring each other is too much work for a casual Friday night basketball game. I want to savor every moment we have of Wemby in a Spurs jersey and I also desperately want this season to just be over with already so I can see what happens next. Who do we pick up in the draft? Do we make trades? Are any of these guys sticking around? How exactly is Wemby going to get even better than this?

Games like this one against the Lakers are just too much for me right now. We’re throwing the same solution at the problem night after night, and even if there’s incremental progress happening in places I don’t know about, the product on the court looks much the same as it has. I’ve read a lot of “Wembanyama possessed by the spirit of prime Hakeem Olajuwon in a losing effort” headlines. I’m ready for what’s next. I’m ready to see where this goes.

He’s good. He’s so good. He’s impossibly good.

I suppose that’s enough for now.

Takeaways:

LeBron? Also good. Impossibly good. It did feel historically significant watching these two on the court together at opposite sides of their careers battling it out. LeBron is just...I mean, he’s everything. He’s everything he was supposed to be and somehow even more than that. How is he still here? How is he pushing his body like this? I’m amazed and I’m in awe. We’ve all had our differences with him, I’m sure, but we’re lucky we got to see it. He’s good. He’s so good. Also, he’s old. He’s so old?

I think it’s probably fine that Wemby takes so many threes. At least this year. Every time he squares one up I have the thought of like, “I sure wish he’d just take his giant body to the rack.” He should take the threes though. He should be in the business of taking and making wide open shots. It’s a good business to be in. It’s also fun to imagine what happens if teams ever feel like they have to commit to guarding him out there. I mean, it’s not like he’s short of problems to present to opposing defenses right now but one more couldn’t hurt.

Look. It’s also not just Victor. I’ve lost track of how many years in a row it’s been but I cannot wait until the Spurs get good at shooting threes again. Remember that? A team that could consistently get hot from beyond the arc? It just feels like that could be useful in the modern NBA. Maybe something for the guys upstairs to consider in the offseason.

This play was really cool because, I mean, Victor doing stuff like this is just really cool. I don’t feel like I need to explain it more than that. But I mostly wanted to put this here because it made me really happy that after the ball went in, Keldon just sort wrapped Vic up in a hug. Just a nice little friendship hug to congratulate him on a good play. More hugs, please!

WWL Post Game Press Conference

- Feels like a pretty consistent theme of this column has been that someone could use a hug.

- I think a quick, reassuring hug after another disappointing Spurs loss would go a long way.

- Has it really been that bad?

- No. Nothing Spurs related is ever quite that bad. Things are fine! They’re just annoying. I’m just in the phase of watching the Spurs development where I’ve morphed into a toddler in the back seat of a car repeating “Are we there yet?” over and over until everyone kind of loses their mind. I know we’re not there yet. I just would very much like us to be.

- Would it help if I threatened to pull this car over and turn it around?

- No. No…but maybe we could stop for a snack though?