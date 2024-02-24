Joel Embiid’s injury makes him ineligible for the league’s annual MVP award

Last night I killed time waiting for the late night West Coast Spurs game by watching the Friday night matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

It took a moment before I noticed that Joel Embiid wasn’t playing. I knew he missed the All-Star Game, but I hadn’t realized that his injury was leaving him out for another month.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid underwent a left meniscus procedure on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2024

Embiid has only played in 34 games this season, so he will fall shot of the new 65-game rule which was collectively bargained with the NBA Players Association.

The new rule went into effect this season and determines whether players are eligible for things such as the MVP award, an All-NBA Team, Defensive Player of the Year, an All-Defensive Team or Most Improved Player.

The 76ers, who are currently the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, beat the Cavs last night, but they’ve lost seven of their last ten games and are on a decline without the reigning MVP.

With two games separating Philly and the 8th seed, they could find themselves on the outside looking in without the centerpiece of their franchise.

Missing the playoffs and being left out of the MVP conversation after putting even more impressive numbers than his MVP season is the literal definition of adding insult to injury.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.