San Antonio vs. Los Angeles, Final Score: Spurs trail Lakers throughout and fade late, 118-123

In another entertaining road effort by San Antonio (11-46), they fought back several Los Angeles (31-27) runs over the first three quarters before fading in the fourth quarter against an onslaught of Lakers jumpshots. The Sacramento / LA road gauntlet proved to be too much for the Spurs. Similarly to the HEB commercial where he carries well over a dozen grocery bags, Victor Wembanyama had the first 5X5 (five items in five different offensive categories) since 2019, displayed superstar sheen at both ends, and carried a haggard San Antonio squad in his highly productive minutes. A Lakers team maligned for its shooting woes hit from over 50% from the field and 40% behind the arc in their victory.

Los Angeles mainstays LeBron James (30 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds) and Anthony Davis (28 points and 13 rebounds) were supported by DeAngelo Russell (22 points and 6 assists), Rui Hachimura (17 points and 7 rebounds), while all of their starters had double-digits.

Wembanyama’s scoreline (27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals(!), and 5 blocks(!!)) belied just how weighty his impact was. He carried the Spurs production for the majority of minutes he spent on the floor, while Devin Vassell (10 points) was unable to duplicate last night’s net scorching ways. Jeremy Sochan (15 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists) and Malaki Branham (17 points) competed admirably in the loss - bolstered by 51 bench points.

For San Antonio, it only seemed like Wembanyama kept his shooting touch from last night’s game as he scored almost 90% of the team’s first points. James and Davis spearheaded a 21-2 run to grab the lead and detonate a promising start for the Spurs. Wembanyama’s singular excellence allowed his team to shave the deficit to a manageable four points.

DeAngelo Russell picked up the baton for the Lakers in the second quarter, and they pushed ahead by as much as 14. The sluggish Spurs, behind Keldon Johnson’s efforts, was able to keep pace despite the team’s shooting woes, as the bench outscored their Laker counterparts 22-4 to make it a respectable 59-66 heading into the break.

The third quarter unfurled as an extended highlight reel for both teams offensively as Los Angeles again, pushed its lead into double digits easily. The hot-shooting Lakers bumped up their advantage to as much as 15 as Davis and Hachimura connected from all over the court. Wembanyama shone just as brightly as a playmaker - setting up teammates sublimely. Yet another late end of quarter run - this time led by Malaki Branham brought the Spurs to within 90-97.

Observations

Good stuff from our very own Tanner Bowen!

Zach Lowe, of ESPN.com and TV fame, has been an ardent supporter of most, if not all, things Spurs. Today, he covered two items (unfortunately behind the Disney paywall) of interest on a current and former Spur. First, Zach covered a clumsy looking play (at least on initial watch) the Sacramento Kings run where a guard nearly runs into one of his big men in order to cut to the opposite corner from what we starts. One, the action looks weird, but then at the bottom of that section, Lowe wrote “the player who did this the most over the past 15 years — the one who put it on the map, at least for me — was Danny Green in his San Antonio Spurs prime. He fooled the Miami Heat in the 2013 Finals so often, the Heat nicknamed this cut the “Danny Green cut.” It’s no wonder Green had so many open looks in the corners in that fateful 2013 series! Then, and to no Pounders surprise, Lowe called for an end to the “the shot Zach Collins might need to bag,” which of course is the open three (from above the break). Notably ‘these are wide-open shots. The nearest defender is about 9 feet from Collins on average when he takes 3s — the 14th-highest figure among 295 players who have attempted at least 100 3s, per Second Spectrum.” (teeth chatter emoji). Lowe concludes “Collins has a mean, physical post game, and can flick hooks with either hand. He remains a reliable (if foul-prone) defender. There have been a lot of bigs who tried to stretch their range, discovered it didn’t work and revived their careers by returning to the bruising basics... I’m not totally writing off Collins as a low-volume 3-point shooter; he just turned 26. Perhaps the Spurs could design plays so more of Collins’ 3s come from the corners (exclamation points inserted by Gary)”

Whose jersey should James go into the Hall of Fame wearing in 7-9 years? Cleveland, Miami, Los Angeles, or team #4? The GOAT debate between Jordan and James? Jordan definitely had the more accurate and consistent low post touch.

The Wemby and Vassell pindown and pick-and-roll actions - more of that please.

Spencer Dinwiddie would have made a nice Spur.

Devin’s Deeds : Though his shot betrayed him tonight (3-for-15), his defensive intensity was noticeable and he didn’t look discouraged.

: Though his shot betrayed him tonight (3-for-15), his defensive intensity was noticeable and he didn’t look discouraged. Sequence of the Game #1: Late in the opening half, Tre Jones, tightroping the baseline, found a cutting Johnson who finished a manly layup while getting clobbered by Hachimura and Davis.

Late in the opening half, Tre Jones, tightroping the baseline, found a cutting Johnson who finished a manly layup while getting clobbered by Hachimura and Davis. Sequence of the Game #2: In the closing moments of the first half, Jones found Sochan crosscourt who immediately lofted it feather-like to an expectant Wembanyama for an alley-oop.

In the closing moments of the first half, Jones found Sochan crosscourt who immediately lofted it feather-like to an expectant Wembanyama for an alley-oop. Victor Ease: In the opening minute, Reaves secured a loose ball and thought he could ‘saunter to the rim’ (analyst’s words) and Wembanyama, of course, erased it, then brought it up court and got fouled on a transition three.

In the opening minute, Reaves secured a loose ball and thought he could ‘saunter to the rim’ (analyst’s words) and Wembanyama, of course, erased it, then brought it up court and got fouled on a transition three. Watching this game with my father together - he has the TV on the brightest setting and highest contrast. possible - and well, it’s an experience!

Love Jeremy Sochan’s competitiveness deep in the paint and guarding the perimeter.

Despite a SEGABABA, Wembanyama figured prominently and brightly in the Spurs’ offense throughout the first, notching 13 of the first 15 points, AND lured Davis into two quick fouls. Spurs not named Victor started 1-for-8. Whether it was tired legs or poor execution, the Lakers got to most of the loose balls in the frame, while also beating San Antonio down the court for transition opportunities. Los Angeles cobbled together a 21-2 run to put the visitors down. After a Wembanyama and-1, Johnson leaned in close for a hug, and the Spurs left the first fortunate to be down only 26-30.

Russell took his star turn at the start of the second, helping Los Angeles grow its lead back to a dozen pretty quickly. Despite the early fouls, Davis dominated whichever Spur was around him. Vassell spectacularly blocked a Rui Hachimura dunk attempt causing a rare wedgie! In a sign of the evening, Sochan tried to answer a Reaves three, but his effort went halfway down before squirting out. As with the previous quarter, a late San Antonio pushed edged them within seven.

On the defensive front, Jones and Sochan started the third period with a deflection and stea. Russell continued his warm shooting. Sochan had consecutive rim rattling dunks, while the Lakers continued to pepper away from the field. Wembanyama paired what were two of his best assists this season - finding an open Sochan for a dunk and a cutting Jones for a lay-up - with a stepback three over Davis. Collins converted the fifth of his first six field goals to bring San Antonio within eight. A transition three by Malaki Branham briefly closed the Spurs within three, but Los Angeles exited the period up 97-90.

Branham paired another three with an emphatic lefty slam over James - reminiscent of Manu Ginobili’s left-handed throwdown on Chris Bosh in Game 5 of the 2014 Finals, but Los Angeles continued to add to its lead on the sloppy Spurs defense. A lefty floater by James put the Lakers up 114-98. The score weirdly stayed there for almost two minutes. A foul called on Wembanyama while blocking a James fadeaway was overturned correctly. Despite the Spurs not being able to complete its fourth quarter-ending comeback, Wembanyama cemented his 5X5 with a block of a futile Laker layup attempt.

For the Lakers fan’s perspective, please visit Silver Screen and Roll.

San Antonio’s Rodeo Road Trip resumes Sunday evening in Utah with Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz at 7:00 PM CDT.