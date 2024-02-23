It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Lakers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s game seven of the nine game Rodeo Road Trip, and the Spurs have won only one game on the trip so far, a 122-99 rout of the Raptors a few days before the All Star Break. The Spurs are 1-1 so far against the Lakers this year, and tonight’s game would cement a win of the season series for the Silver and Black. Los Angeles is probably headed for the Play-In Tournament, and the Spurs are headed nowhere, but it’s still really fun to beat the Lakers.

LeBron James missed last night’s 110-128 loss to the Warriors, but he’s expected to be back tonight to face the Spurs. The matchup between Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama makes tonight’s game must-see TV, so try to stay awake for another late night west coast game with a tipoff at 9:30 PM Central. Get that coffee brewing and let’s watch the Spurs beat LA!!

A little more road music

Game Prediction:

Gregg Popovich is still confused about the second to last verse in Cortez the Killer, as am I.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

February 23, 2024 | 9:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.