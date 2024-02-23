Did Victor Wembanyama give us a sneak peek at his future Nike signature logo?

Somehow slipping under my radar, All Star weekend afforded San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama a chance to show off an interesting addition to his kicks for his first ever appearance at an NBA’ All Star weekend event. For the Rising Stars practice, Wemby rocked a pair of Nike GT Hustle 2s with a custom, “Alien,” logo on the heel that the young Frenchman says he drew one day. From @NiceKicks on Twitter:

Victor Wembanyama debuts his new “Alien” Nike GT Hustle 2 PE with a logo he drew by himself pic.twitter.com/c2yv9eLMkq — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 16, 2024

They’re the same kicks he wore during a viral moment he had with NBA analyst and retired player Jamal Crawford where Crawford, renowned to this day for his slick dribble moves, showed Wemby some of his trade dribble secrets.

Could this be something just done for fun considering the event or is this a look at one of the ways Nike will look to promote the blossoming young star? Is it possible we are looking at a rough draft of his personal signature with the brand? Nike has clothing lines dedicated to guys like Lebron James and Kevin Durant, big time, superstar players. Are the waters being tested for Wembanyama?

Only time will tell!