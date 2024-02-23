What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Kings

Moral victories have been the story of the San Antonio Spurs season. With only eleven literal victories, the team and fans alike have needed to look deeper to find positive takeaways. On Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, you didn’t need to look very deep to come away feeling good about the 127-122 loss.

After trailing for most of the game, the Spurs found themselves up four with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. A Devin Vassell contested three-pointer put the Spurs in a position to win, if they could just hold the Kings for a few possessions. Sacramento continued to score on four straight possessions, while the Spurs didn’t get another bucket until the 24 second mark. As their defense faltered late, the veteran Kings took advantage of a young team.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said. “We made mistakes, they made mistakes, but they are an experienced team now. Their young kids have grown up. (Domantas) Sabonis and (De’Aaron) Fox are All-Star caliber players... for us to do what we did, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Vassell in particular was fantastic. He finished the game with 32 points and 7 assists, while shooting 13-18 from the field and 3-4 from deep. If this was your first Spurs game, you would have thought he was their star player. He got to the rim at will, hit open shots from deep, was effective in the mid-range. Vassell has quickly become a three-level scorer who can make teams pay off the ball or with it in his hands. That’s exactly what the Spurs need from their number two or three option going forward.

“He’s reached a new level,” Popovich said. “He’s going to be a heck of a player. You can see it, he’s just grown in all of those ways.”

Jeremy Sochan was good in spurts. Early in the game he was a menace cutting off the ball, and had some good looks operating out of the dunkers spot. Finally we are seeing the potential of a front court led by Victor Wembanyama and Sochan. Their defensive synergy is becoming fun to watch. Sochan creates opportunities with his aggressive style of play. He’s a havoc causer in the structure of the Spurs system. He came up with a huge steal late in the game to help the Spurs take the lead. He finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Then of course there is Wembanyama, who had a bit of a down game. He struggled to find good looks against Sabonis, and was out-muscled on the defensive end. Yet, he still managed to have an impact on the game. The rookie nearly had his first 5x5 stat line of his career, putting up 19 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals and 4 assists. Even in his worst games, Wembanyama still impresses. He has all the makings of a consistent superstar.

This game showed a core that has been forming over the last 15 games or so. Wembanyama leading the charge, with Vassell aggressively scoring the ball, and Sochan D-ing up the opposing best player. That core include three players under 24-years-old who are all starting to show legitimate promise. As the Spurs head into the final stretch of the season, they can rest assured that they have at least three legitimate pieces to build with on the roster. Now the rest of the team has a chance to put themselves in that conversation, as an important offseason looms.

Takeaways