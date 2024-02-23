Spurs’ starters have 10+ each in crushing loss to Kings

Coming out of the All-Star break, the San Antonio Spurs were looking to get a victory in Sacramento over the Kings. In what seemed like a back-and-forth affair from start to finish, the Spurs had a lead of four points with roughly two minutes to go. Unfortunately, they were unable to contain De’Aaron Fox in the clutch and ultimately lost 127-122.

Devin Vassell was a big reason the Spurs stayed in the game throughout. He was unconscious from the field with 32 points on 13 of 18 shooting to go along with seven assists and a rebound.

Here Devin shows off the crafty finish over former Spur Trey Lyles.

Devin goes up with three (!) Kings and converts the tough and-one finish!

count that pic.twitter.com/yHRbFo9nMg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

Devin cuts to the hole and slams it with two Kings contesting him!

Dev to the rack! pic.twitter.com/sJ817cMJWn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

Victor Wembanyama had a solid game with 19 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks, five steals, and four assists. He was one assist shy of a 5x5 game!

Here he gets the Spurs’ first points since the all-star break.

First bucket back pic.twitter.com/GaIXi0lYvJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

Wemby Pistol Pete! Wemby dishes a nice no-look pass to Jeremy Sochan who slams it home!

If Wemby is wide open in the paint, get out of the way. Cedi Osman finds him for the easy two-handed jam!

another @wemby dunk for your timeline pic.twitter.com/QWNbzz03JL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

It’s not a Wemby highlight reel without a defensive highlight. Alex Len thought he had an easy dunk but Wemby swats it off the backboard! Keldon Johnson then drains a three at the other end.

KJ for threeeeee! pic.twitter.com/svZ9xhcgTo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

Jeremy has a clutch steal, and then finds Wemby at the post waiting patiently for the ball. The Result? AND-ONE!

The most underrated play of the night: Keldon saves the ball from going out of bounds and finds Cedi for the assist! Keldon finished with 18 points off the bench to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

that KJ save! pic.twitter.com/a0av54ZZ8W — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

Jeremy Sochan is back with his rim running slams! Jeremy finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

SOCHAN THE DESTROYER IS BACK ‼️ pic.twitter.com/KZTfLsjJ1i — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

JULIAN CHAMPAGNIE POSTER?! Julian takes the feed from Wemby and drives in with a poster over Domantas Sabonis! He finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

JULIAN DROPS THE HAMMER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QYcqxu8IMF — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 23, 2024

Here’s another look in case you wanted it.

Finally, here are the full game highlights.