 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wemby fever in full effect as Spurs viewership is up

San Antonio has one of the largest increases this season

By Jeph Duarte
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Spurs may be in last place in the Western Conference, but the addition of Victor Wembanyama has increased viewership this season.

As it was made apparent during the All-Star Break, the basketball world is in awe of the French Phenom. He was a hit at events both on and off the court.

Unfortunately, the popularity of Wemby is having an adverse effect on the tried-and-true Spurs fans who prefer to view their team in person.

The price of season tickets is going up. While it makes sense and may be necessary to keep the franchise updated with the most advanced medical technology and state of the art facilities, it hits the pockets of their most devoted fans.

One thing fans can agree on, doing whatever it takes to get the Spurs to hoisting the Larry O’Brien again will make the journey worth it all.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...