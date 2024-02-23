Wemby fever in full effect as Spurs viewership is up

The Spurs may be in last place in the Western Conference, but the addition of Victor Wembanyama has increased viewership this season.

The Victor Wembanyama effect is REAL pic.twitter.com/jERhKSV3Pu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2024

As it was made apparent during the All-Star Break, the basketball world is in awe of the French Phenom. He was a hit at events both on and off the court.

Unfortunately, the popularity of Wemby is having an adverse effect on the tried-and-true Spurs fans who prefer to view their team in person.

After 11 years of being a @spurs season ticket holder, I just sent an email to my ticket representative to cancel ALL renewals on my account. — Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) February 22, 2024

The price of season tickets is going up. While it makes sense and may be necessary to keep the franchise updated with the most advanced medical technology and state of the art facilities, it hits the pockets of their most devoted fans.

One thing fans can agree on, doing whatever it takes to get the Spurs to hoisting the Larry O’Brien again will make the journey worth it all.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.