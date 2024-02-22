San Antonio vs. Sacramento, Final Score: Spurs drop close game to Kings, 127-122

After a seven day break for All-Star Weekend, the San Antonio Spurs continued their rodeo road trip with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Despite trailing for a majority of the game, they made a push late, but couldn’t seal the win in a 127-122 loss to the Kings.
Devin Vassell was electric for the Spurs. The wing scored at will against whatever defense Sacramento threw at him. He made aggressive drive to the rim, and hit open threes off the ball. Vassell finished with 32 points and 6 assists on 13-18 shooting from the field.
The Spurs struggled to contain the Kings star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox was excellent in the clutch, and hit a three to give the Kings the lead with a little over a minute to go. Fox finished with 28 points and 9 assists. Sabonis was a monster inside with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Spurs will head south to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in the second game of a back to back.
Game Notes
- The Kings were red hot from deep, finishing the game shooting 13-33 from deep on 39.4% shooting. They took advantage of the Spurs miscommunications on defense, and late rotations on the wing. San Antonio was able to keep up with them, in part by hot shooting from Vassell and Julian Champagnie. The Spurs shot 44% from deep, knocking in 11 of their 25 threes.
- It wasn’t the cleanest game for Victor Wembanyama, but he almost finished with his first career 5x5 stat line. The rookie had 19 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals and 4 assists. He was a menace on the defensive end, but struggled to find his shot offensively. Wembanyama finished the game shooting 8-21 from the field, often times settling for contested jumpers.
- Jeremy Sochan provided the Spurs with some energy, and made some clutch plays down the stretch. He ripped the ball away, leading to a Wembanyama and-1 that gave the Spurs the lead late. He finished the game with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. The wing also had one of the most explosive dunks of the season.
Loading comments...