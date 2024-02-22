San Antonio vs. Sacramento, Final Score: Spurs drop close game to Kings, 127-122

After a seven day break for All-Star Weekend, the San Antonio Spurs continued their rodeo road trip with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Despite trailing for a majority of the game, they made a push late, but couldn’t seal the win in a 127-122 loss to the Kings.

Devin Vassell was electric for the Spurs. The wing scored at will against whatever defense Sacramento threw at him. He made aggressive drive to the rim, and hit open threes off the ball. Vassell finished with 32 points and 6 assists on 13-18 shooting from the field.

The Spurs struggled to contain the Kings star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox was excellent in the clutch, and hit a three to give the Kings the lead with a little over a minute to go. Fox finished with 28 points and 9 assists. Sabonis was a monster inside with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Spurs will head south to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in the second game of a back to back.

Game Notes