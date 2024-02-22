Anticipating the second half of Victor Wembanyama’s rookie campaign

The NBA is poised to make a comeback on Thursday night, featuring the return of Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs against the Sacramento Kings. It feels like it’s been an eternity since we last saw the rookie sensation on the basketball court, so his return is eagerly awaited. We can anticipate more of the spectacular performances that have defined his historic rookie season.

In John Schuhmann’s recent column on NBA.com, the writer highlights two crucial metrics to watch for in the second half of the season.

Victor’s per 36 stats are remarkable, averaging 26 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 4.03 blocks per game. If he maintains this pace, he will become the first player in the 51 seasons where blocks have been tracked to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks per 36. It’s noteworthy that this achievement extends beyond rookies, encompassing every player in the NBA. It’s truly astonishing that at his age, Wembanyama is already achieving feats never before seen in the league.

Adding to this extraordinary season, the rookie’s usage rate of 31.1% is the highest for a rookie who has played at least 1,000 minutes in the 28 seasons for which we have play-by-play data. The Spurs’ offense unmistakably revolves around Victor, establishing him as the focal point. His usage rate ranks at number eight in the NBA among all players who have played 30 or more games.

Overall, the “second half” of the rookie’s season promises more of the same brilliance. With no minute restrictions, he should be logging more time on the court, making his contributions even more impactful. The league should be on high alert as Wembanyama continues to make waves.

This article offers an entertaining exploration for Spurs fans, delving into the possibility of the next quadruple-double and unsurprisingly pinpoints Victor as the prime candidate for this remarkable feat.

An article both written for Spurs fans and to compel them to well actually the hell out of the title https://t.co/g3wYnHZKSx — Bruno Passos (@bouncepassos) February 22, 2024

The excitement around Trae Young and Wembanyama potentially playing together is growing, with Demarcus Cousins being the latest to express his anticipation.

Boogie Cousins wants Trae x Wemby: pic.twitter.com/lK4EpAp1Rl — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) February 21, 2024

Adding to the fun, we take a moment to compare Wembanyama’s rookie campaign to the King himself.