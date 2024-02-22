It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Kings

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tonight, the Spurs are in Sacramento to face the Kings. The Spurs haven’t played since Valentine’s Day, so they should be pretty rested tonight, as will be the Kings, who all had the week off except for Keegan Murray, who played in the Rising Stars competition, along with Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama from the Spurs.

The fact that neither De’Aaron Fox nor Damontas Sabonis never had a chance to make the All Stars is a strong indication of how much the West is stacked with talent, because both players are real difference makers and are among the best in the league at their respective positions. Perhaps the All Star roster could be expanded to more than 12 players, but then again, the annual game is so bad that having more players available isn’t likely to make it any more watchable.

The Kings are in eighth place in the west and are looking to move up a few spots to avoid the Play-In logjam. This game means a lot to them, so don’t expect the Spurs to catch them off guard. Pop is looking at some new wrinkles in the offense to open up the game for Victor and Devin Vassell, so it’ll be fun to watch to see if it’s effective against a talented team like Sacramento. It’s another late night west coast game, so you might want to brew up so Java so you can be alert for the fourth quarter, when Wembanyama is at his best. Let’s all watch and celebrate the return of real basketball, because the last week has been a little dull without it.

A little more road music (I completely forgot the part with the Luchador masks)

Game Prediction:

Marcus Morris will show up at halftime and demand to be issued a uniform. The Spurs will give him some poorly-fitting warmups.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

February 22, 2024 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.