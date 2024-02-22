Potential site for next Spurs arena to be sold to the city

At 22 years old, the Frost Bank Center is beginning to become one of the more dated arenas in the NBA and has not had the impact many expected it would when it was built. Located about three miles away from downtown in an otherwise industrial/residential area that lacks restaurants or anywhere to hang out before or after games, it hasn’t produced the economic boom to that part of town many had hoped for.

With new excitement surrounding the team thanks to the arrival of Victor Wembanyama, speculation has been rising that a new arena for the Spurs will be built sooner than later. Now, the next domino for the potential move is about to fall, as a site considered a favorite for a new arena is about to be sold. Per Madison Iszler of the San Antonio Express News, the University of Texas Board of Regents has approved a plan to either sell or lease the current site of the Institute of Texan Cultures, located at the south end of Hemisphere Park in downtown San Antonio, to the city and relocate.

UT to lease or sell Institute of Texan Cultures property to city, likely for new Spurs arena https://t.co/otPbpWifUM — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) February 22, 2024

This could be huge for the Spurs and would bring them back near their original location of Hemisphere Arena, as well as create more of an attractive gameday atmosphere with plenty of restaurants and the River Walk practically at their front door. Neither the Spurs or Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai have commented on the matter, although the judge has pushed back on the idea of the Spurs leaving Frost Bank Arena in the past, as he feels the venue is too young, has had too much money put into recent renovations to stop using it now, and he would rather pay for more renovations for the existing arena.

The Spurs’ lease on the building expires in 2032.