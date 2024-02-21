Victor Wembanyama and the “Little Things Guy” mentality

Victor Wembanyama’s exceptional performance this season has earned him praise from former NBA sixth man of the year, Jamal Crawford. According to Crawford, the key to Wembanyama’s dominance lies in being a “little things guy” – someone who excels not just in the spotlight but in the often-overlooked details that contribute to success on the court.

In a recent interview, Crawford emphasized, “The little things he does besides the big things you see is the reason why he’s better than the hype.” This sentiment echoes the mindset of basketball legends like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, who dedicated themselves to their craft around the clock, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of excellence.

The rookie’s commitment to becoming the best player he can be extends beyond the visible aspects of the game. Wembanyama diligently works on every facet of his body and mind, embodying a continuous learning process. Much like the greats before him, he understands that true greatness is cultivated through relentless effort and a commitment to self-improvement.

Crawford elaborated on Wembanyama’s resilience during a challenging game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 15. After a lackluster first half trailing by 35 points, coach Popovich benched Wembanyama among other starters to the beginning of the third quarter. Undeterred, the rookie took the court and showcased some of his best basketball, blocking shots and scoring 23 points. Although the Spurs ultimately lost, Wembanyama’s second-half performance left a lasting impression.

Post-game, Crawford encountered Wembanyama in the weight room, engaging in a post-game workout. This interaction reinforced Crawford’s belief that Wembanyama is a perpetual learner, always eager to absorb knowledge and refine his skills. While many fans may not witness these behind-the-scenes moments, reports suggest that Wembanyama excels in all the “little things,” laying the foundation for his seemingly boundless potential.

While some NBA fans gripe about Wemby’s inability to secure more wins for the Spurs, it’s essential to consider the challenges he faces with his supporting cast.

In a recent interview, Kevin Durant showered Wemby with praise, predicting he’ll be the league’s best player in a decade.

