Getting to know Pounding the Rock’s writers: August Bembel

Welcome to “Getting to know Pounding the Rock’s writers”! During the All-Star break, we thought it we be fun to get to know a little bit more about our writers here at PtR.

A bit about myself

I was born and raised in a small town in Palatinate, a region in the Southwest of Germany. I spent the first 20 years of my life there, and for the majority of those 20 years I never thought the next 20 years would turn out even remotely as they did. The idea to go to university and move away, which I eventually did, hadn’t crossed my mind until age 17.

But around halfway through those 20 years, I developed three interests that have stayed my prime interests ever since: I became a hard rock and heavy metal enthusiast in 1992, when the neighbor boy, six years my senior, introduced me to Iron Maiden and gave me a stack of “Metal Hammer” magazines; I became an NBA fan after reading an article in “Sport Bild” magazine in 1993; and in 1994, I became a Liverpool FC fan after reading a feature about the club and its history in “Kicker” magazine.

How I became a Spurs fan

The “Sport Bild” article mentioned was an outlook on the about-to-begin 1993-94 NBA season, the first one to be broadcast on German television, and it portrayed Charles Barkley as the guy most likely to take over from Michael Jordan. Since the Suns, next to the Supersonics, thanks to Detlef Schrempf, were the team most often featured on German television, I was initially a Suns fan. It took a while until they showed Spurs footage, and the first time they did, I was starstruck upon seeing David Robinson!

Whenever they showed a Spurs game, I found myself rooting as much for them as I did for the Suns. It’s just that they didn’t show the Spurs nearly as often. I became a Spurs-only fan when Barkley joined the Rockets. There wasn’t a team I hated more than the Rockets: They kicked out the Suns in 1994, and again in 1995, after which all I wanted was for the Spurs to beat them in the 1995 Western Conference Finals. And I thought they would. They had the MVP on their side, after all. It ended in tears for 12-year-old me.

How I ended up at Pounding the Rock

Each summertime during the late 2000s and early 2010s, I routinely checked a UK news aggregator for transfer rumors Liverpool were involved in. One time I checked if the site also filtered for the San Antonio Spurs. It did. There were much fewer articles on the Spurs than on Liverpool, and at least half of all the stories, probably even more, were from the same source — poundingtherock.com. So I started reading – and I kept reading. In fact, I had been reading PtR for a number of years, including the comments, before I even considered commenting myself.

I finally did for the first time in 2018, I was given a warm welcome, and I’ve learned a lot from the often fruitful exchanges with other fans. A couple of years ago, J.R. Wilco replied to a comment of mine, requesting to get in touch with him. I believe he said he liked the way I was thinking. We then had a call and he asked me if I wanted to become a contributor. I felt incredibly proud. I still do. And it just makes me so very happy that what started in front of the TV in my parents’ living room in the mid-90s has taken me here. GSG!

