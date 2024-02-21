Spurs partner up with South By Southwest

Per a Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are teaming up with South by Southwest® Conference and Festivals (SXSW) to offer a special discount that includes tickets to the Sunday, March 17 Spurs I-35 Series game and SXSW Music Festival. This collaboration between the two local brands celebrates a major weekend of entertainment in Austin as SXSW and the Spurs both converge on the city. The ticket offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 26 while supplies last.

The annual music festival takes place from March 11 through March 16 . That same weekend, the San Antonio Spurs will bring their game day action to Austin. Fans can maximize their time in the city by attending both SXSW Music Festival and the I-35 Series.

Spurs x SXSW Ticket Offer Details

SXSW Music wristband at a discounted price of $99

25% off ticket to the Spurs I-35 Series game on Sunday, March 17 versus the Brooklyn Nets

Access to discounted bookings at hotels in downtown Austin and near Moody Center

Text SXSW to 210-444-5050 for the link to purchase

“This collaboration brings together a top-tier lineup of events, sharing the best of what Austin has to offer across sports and entertainment,” said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth & Deputy General Counsel at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “SXSW and the Spurs are two local brands that have managed to earn global recognition while staying true to our roots, and we take pride in being a part of the premier Austin entertainment experience for visitors and locals alike.”

The festival is equally excited about the merging of the events:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to connect with the legendary San Antonio Spurs and bring some of the Music Festival experience to their dedicated fans,” said Jann Baskett, SXSW Co-President and Chief Brand Officer. “We’re like-minded brands, and it’s an excellent opportunity for our two communities to come together in Austin — the energy of SXSW and the Spurs together will no doubt provide fans plenty of unexpected discovery and excitement.”

Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on March 15 and the Brooklyn Nets on St. Patrick’s Day. Both games take place at the Moody Center ATX.

