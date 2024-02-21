A dive into Victor Wembanyama’s sneaker of choice

When it was announced that Victor Wembanyama would be be continuing his endorsement deal with Nike as he transitioned to the NBA, the possibilities for what he would have in his kick arsenal were endless. Nike has long been at the forefront of athletic shoes, famously coming up through the ranks and achieving athletic prominence (and dominance) with the signing of Michael Jordan just ahead of his rookie season back in 1983. With the help of his signature shoe line, Jordan and Nike would revolutionize the sneaker world, paving the way for guys like Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and so many more to have their own lucrative endorsement deals and signature shoes.

With Wemby continuing his relationship with such a storied company, he certainly had his pick of the crop. Would he rock Kobe’s, as so many around the Association still do? Or how about the flagship models of some of the bigger wing players such as Paul George or KD?

The answer, perhaps unshockingly given his nature, is none of the above. Wembanyama has opted to continue wearing a model that he’s worn going back to his time playing in France. The model in question, the relatively unglamerous Nike G.T. Run, is an older model from the Swoosh that was released near the end of 2021. The G.T. Run (the GT stands for, “Greater than”) is a shoe that likely flew under the radar for both casual hoopers and the crowd of resellers who que up for limited release Kobe and Jordan models as soon as they’re announced. It certainly slipped through the cracks of this writer’s never-ending search for the perfect pair of basketball shoes!

Back in November, YouTuber @FootDoctorZach uploaded a video detailing the GT Run’s tech, features, and why the 7’5 alien with size 21 and a half feet continues to wear the model rather than switch to something more popular like a pair of Kobe’s or Lebron’s. You can check that out right here:

If you wanted to cop a pair of these for hooping or for your collection, you would have to do some digging. As is usually the case with older models, Nike doesn’t offer them anymore on their website. Your best bet would likely be to look on the second hand market or on discount shoe racks at retailers such as a Marshall’s or a Burlington. Luckily for Wembanyama, he has a direct link to the manufacturer and should have no problem stocking his shelves with back-ups.