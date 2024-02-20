Victor Wembanyama becomes a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton

In his first NBA season, Victor Wembanyama has established himself as one of the most interesting players in the league. Whether it be his unique style of play, proclivity for early nights in with science-fiction novels or interesting fashion choices. Now he will represent one of the biggest luxury brands in the world.

On Tuesday, GQ reported that Wembanyama will be the newest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

“To me it made a lot of sense to partner with LV—you know, French excellence,” Wembanyama told GQ. “The expertise is something that I feel very much attracted to.”

Vuitton made his draft day suit, which wowed with it’s chic all-black look that seemingly blended together. It equally showed off Wemby’s height while downplaying it. We haven’t seen him wear something quite like that since.

Wembanyama told GQ that he typically wears sweats and jumpsuits because they are one of the few pieces that fit his tall and slender frame. Now with custom made clothing from LV, he won’t need to worry about that anymore. You’ll start to see more of Wembanyama in stunning outfits.

Someone just sent me this from their commute home in San Antonio



281 North at Fair Ave pic.twitter.com/oM2GcUUdD5 — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) February 20, 2024

Starting with a new LV billboard in San Antonio. It’s almost understated what an international superstar like Wembanyama can do for the city. In just a few short months, he’s already making a major impact on SA.

It’s an interesting contrast from the Spurs last superstar big man, Tim Duncan – who was often known for his boxy, loose-fitting apparel. The younger generation is big into fashion and luxury brands like LV. Look around the league at partnerships like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand. These are partnerships reserved for the NBA’s stars that ooze swag and have an aura about them. It seems the San Antonio Spurs have one of those players in Wembanyama.