On May 16th, 2023, the NBA landscape changed forever as the San Antonio Spurs secured the right to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Renowned for their history of iconic first-overall picks, the Spurs had once again positioned themselves to make a significant impact.

This historic event not only altered the course of the NBA but also marked a pivotal moment in the lives of four journalists who found themselves thrust into a whirlwind of change. With the announcement, these journalists faced a new reality, one that required them to pack their bags and relocate to the heart of Texas, the Alamo.

In a captivating account by Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express, the challenges and triumphs of these journalists adapting to their newfound lives in San Antonio come to light. The dream assignment, covering the rise of Victor Wembanyama, presented unforeseen challenges off the court. Unlike overseas assignments where access to players was more readily available, the NBA’s landscape posed limitations on the journalists’ interactions with the star player, Wemby.

Despite these challenges, the Spurs organization has shown a commitment to fostering a comfortable environment for both Wembanyama and his French compatriots in the media. During every media availability, efforts are made to facilitate communication in their mother tongue, allowing for a more natural and candid exchange.

As a French speaker myself, I understand the significance of communicating in one’s native language. Victor Wembanyama, like many bilingual individuals, often shares more candid insights in French, unencumbered by the need to mentally translate before speaking.

The transition to San Antonio has undoubtedly been a significant one for these journalists, but fortunately, the support system in place has softened the impact. Writers like Tom Orsborn have played a crucial role, extending their expertise and assistance to make the journalists’ lives more manageable. Tom’s decision to share their stories goes beyond professional courtesy—it offers a glimpse into the transformative experience of uprooting one’s world for the sake of a dream assignment, allowing others to appreciate the challenges and rewards of such a profound shift in perspective.

When I come across an edit of Wemby, it truly highlights how amazing he’s been, with this one being nothing short of brilliant.

Wembanyama’s impact extends well beyond the basketball court, with a remarkable 54% increase in local viewership, solidifying them as the 5th most gained viewership in the NBA.