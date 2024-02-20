Spurs watch party this Friday at The Rock at La Cantera

The All-Star Break is officially over, and from yesterday’s Open Thread I can tell many of you were unimpressed.

The Sunday night closer to the festivities has taken on a different look and for many old school fans, it just isn’t a competitive game. But as some pointed out, as long as it makes money for the players and their various charities, it will probably change very little over time.

The Spurs resume their Rodeo Road Trip tomorrow in Sacramento, but on Friday, you can join other like-minded Spurs fans at The Rock at La Cantera to watch the Good Guys take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fan fest will start at 8 p.m., game tips off at 9:30 p.m.

