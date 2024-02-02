San Antonio vs. New Orleans Final Score: Spurs lose nail-biter to Pelicans, 113-114

The Spurs entered the Frost Bank Center on the front end of a back-to-back hoping to put the last two games behind them, and they came oh-so-close against the New Orleans Pelicans but couldn’t quite get the job done. They led most of the night off spectacular efforts from their starters, but Zion Williamson was a beast who couldn’t be controlled down the stretch, and despite leading by three inside the final minute, the Spurs couldn’t close the deal and fell 113-114.

Devin Vassell led four starters in double-figures with 28 points, including 5-10 from three, while Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan both posted double-doubles. Williamson led the Pelicans with 33 points, and CJ McCullum added 21.

The Spurs will return to action tomorrow to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off will be at 7:30 PM CT on KENS 5.

(Apologies for the short Final Score, but the recap is coming soon.)