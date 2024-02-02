It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

You could get a lot of different ideas about the Spurs this year if you just watched them for short periods. They can play like a really good team for short periods, but can look like a collection of goofballs that are seeing a basketball for the first time for at least a few minutes every game. The goofball periods usually come about in just after halftime.

Against the Magic on Wednesday night, the Spurs got steamrollered coming out of the locker room after halftime, and somehow almost got it all back in the fourth. They say that consistency if the hobgoblin of small minds, but it is also a hobgoblin that would be a very welcome visitor to the Spurs locker room at halftime.

Tonight, the Spurs face the Pelicans, who are just behind the Suns, in seventh place in the West. Zion Williamson is questionable tonight, but Jonas Valunciunas has played very well against the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama and Dominick Barlow will have their hands full trying to control him (assuming Zach doesn’t return to the lineup). The Spurs will need to avoid their patented third quarter swoon to make this a game, so let’s keep an eye out to see how Coach Pop motivates his guys. Keldon Johnson was missed on Wednesday night, and if he can return tonight, his effort and enthusiasm could be very helpful.

Game Prediction:

Zion Williamson will trade his beignets for churros on the sideline tonight.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

February 2, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.