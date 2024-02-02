Victor Wembanyama’s All-Star bid falls just short

For anyone hoping for the inclusion of the 7’4” French rookie in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, unfortunately, that dream will not materialize. On Thursday night, Victor Wembanyama was not chosen as an All-Star reserve, prolonging the rookie drought for this special weekend to 13 years. The last rookie to play this prestigious game was Blake Griffin in 2011.

Despite not securing a spot, Victor is enjoying an exceptional rookie season, boasting averages of 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 4.3 stocks. He has rapidly developed into one of the league’s premier defenders, leading in blocks with an impressive 3.2 per game. On the offensive side, he has filled the stat sheet with numerous extraordinary sequences that only he could perform. However, it wasn’t sufficient to earn him a ticket for the cold weekend in Indiana amongst the NBA elite.

In 2011, when Griffin earned his first All-Star selection, he was averaging 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 stocks per game. At first glance, some might argue that Victor’s numbers are equal or even superior. However, it’s crucial to consider the evolution of the league. In 2011, a player averaging 22.8 points per game ranked 12th in the league. Fast forward to 2024, and the same average would place him 28th.

The talent pool has also expanded significantly in recent years. This year’s snubs include De’Aaron Fox, Scotty Barnes, and James Harden, all having stellar seasons. Comparing the 2023 All-Star teams to the 2011 edition wouldn’t be fair, especially considering players like Andrew Bynum and Roy Hibbert were on that team 13 years ago.

Overall, Wembanyama’s exclusion from the team may be disappointing, but it’s acceptable. The competition was intense, and making it in his rookie season would have been highly impressive. Yet, if there’s one thing we’ve learned so far, it’s that the rookie takes things personally, almost in Michael Jordan fashion.

Will this setback fuel the best run of play we’ve yet seen from the rookie? Perhaps. I can’t wait to watch him over the next two weeks leading up to this event.

January proved to be an outstanding month for Victor, asserting his dominance among rookies. He outshone his peers by having more 20+ point games than the combined total of the next three players!

Wemby showcased his dominance on both ends of the court consistently. Leading the league in both 20+ points and 4+ blocks is a remarkable feat, and it goes beyond that – this achievement is the most by a rookie since the 1992-93 season!

The question arises: Can we boldly claim that Wemby is the best rookie since MJ? The sheer idea that we are comparing him to the goat shows how impressive he has been this season!

