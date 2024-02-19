Everything you need to know about Victor Wembanyama’s first All-Star weekend

The All-Star weekend in Indiana proved to be filled with excitement for rookie Victor Wembanyama. His schedule was packed, starting with a notable appearance alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver at Thursday night’s tech summit, followed by the Rising Star game and the Skill Contest competition.

Yet, my personal highlight of the entire weekend unfolded during Wemby’s interview with the TNT crew on Saturday night, just before the skill competition. The rookie engaged in an eight-minute conversation with Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley, sharing insights into his NBA journey. Notably, the interview gained attention for a particular moment when Wemby unintentionally dropped an F-bomb on national television.

Victor Wembanyama casually dropped an F-Bomb on TNT when talking about Pop's tough love pic.twitter.com/rVgCFOaNEU — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) February 17, 2024

In fairness, the rookie was quoting Coach Popovich during a film session the team had a few months ago. Can we really fault him for the slip of language? Regardless, the TNT crew embraced Wemby’s candid response.

Amid the banter, Victor opened up about the challenges he has faced this season, particularly dealing with the Spurs’ string of losses. The continuous defeats have made it mentally taxing for Wemby to stay focused on a nightly basis. It marked the second time the rookie publicly acknowledged the demanding mental aspect of navigating the NBA grind.

Oh no lol https://t.co/SOTg7d3Lws — Marilyn Dubinski (@alamoaggie08) February 18, 2024

The interview concluded on a humorous note, with Victor playfully impersonating Shaq’s rant about saving money on filling up his car. The “gas math” didn’t quite align with Shaq’s argument, prompting our very own Marilyn Dubinski to gain fame for her tweet calling him out. In summary, it was an eventful weekend for everyone involved. Now, it’s time to get back to business as the Spurs head to Sacramento on Thursday night.

The rookie showed up in style in Indiana on Friday night, rocking the cowboy hat!

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in the building for the Rising Stars game pic.twitter.com/Cc5DO1QnGi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 17, 2024

Vic confessed that the cowboy attire initially felt a bit odd, but it’s become his new normal. Will we be seeing more of that iconic hat in his wardrobe?

️ Arrivé avec un chapeau de cow-boy avant de pointer l’éperon des Spurs, Victor Wembanyama s’est dit « très attaché à sa relation » avec San Antonio. « Au début, c’était la folie mais maintenant, c’est devenu normal ».

pic.twitter.com/CCwYZkCe6A — Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) February 17, 2024

From France to Indiana, a heartwarming moment for childhood friends sharing the All-Star weekend experience.

Despite competing against each other, Vic and teammate Jeremy Sohan relished the All-Star weekend together.

Look at my sons pic.twitter.com/ZartFXkQt2 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 17, 2024

Could the rookie make a splash in next year’s 3-point shooting contest? The possibility is intriguing.

Victor Wembanyama, who will participate in the Skills Challenge tomorrow, says he wants to participate in the 3-point contest and Slam Dunk Contest.



“Yeah, it’s on my bucket list.” pic.twitter.com/r9CgK5XYJw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 17, 2024

While Wemby enjoyed his time in Indiana, the sting of losing in both events he participated in lingered. His relentless competitive spirit remains a driving force.

Wemby said the game was fun against "guys who are very promising," but he said he has "mixed feelings" about the experience.



"I hate losing," he said. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) February 17, 2024