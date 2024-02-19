 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know about Victor Wembanyama’s first All-Star weekend

The rookie’s first taste of all-star weekend was one to remember. 

By Mikey Rouleau
/ new
NBA: Rising Stars: Team Pau vs Team Detlef Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Star weekend in Indiana proved to be filled with excitement for rookie Victor Wembanyama. His schedule was packed, starting with a notable appearance alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver at Thursday night’s tech summit, followed by the Rising Star game and the Skill Contest competition.

Yet, my personal highlight of the entire weekend unfolded during Wemby’s interview with the TNT crew on Saturday night, just before the skill competition. The rookie engaged in an eight-minute conversation with Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley, sharing insights into his NBA journey. Notably, the interview gained attention for a particular moment when Wemby unintentionally dropped an F-bomb on national television.

In fairness, the rookie was quoting Coach Popovich during a film session the team had a few months ago. Can we really fault him for the slip of language? Regardless, the TNT crew embraced Wemby’s candid response.

Amid the banter, Victor opened up about the challenges he has faced this season, particularly dealing with the Spurs’ string of losses. The continuous defeats have made it mentally taxing for Wemby to stay focused on a nightly basis. It marked the second time the rookie publicly acknowledged the demanding mental aspect of navigating the NBA grind.

The interview concluded on a humorous note, with Victor playfully impersonating Shaq’s rant about saving money on filling up his car. The “gas math” didn’t quite align with Shaq’s argument, prompting our very own Marilyn Dubinski to gain fame for her tweet calling him out. In summary, it was an eventful weekend for everyone involved. Now, it’s time to get back to business as the Spurs head to Sacramento on Thursday night.

The rookie showed up in style in Indiana on Friday night, rocking the cowboy hat!

Vic confessed that the cowboy attire initially felt a bit odd, but it’s become his new normal. Will we be seeing more of that iconic hat in his wardrobe?

From France to Indiana, a heartwarming moment for childhood friends sharing the All-Star weekend experience.

Despite competing against each other, Vic and teammate Jeremy Sohan relished the All-Star weekend together.

Could the rookie make a splash in next year’s 3-point shooting contest? The possibility is intriguing.

While Wemby enjoyed his time in Indiana, the sting of losing in both events he participated in lingered. His relentless competitive spirit remains a driving force.

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...