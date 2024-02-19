Week in Review: Victor Wembanyama’s historic triple-double height of wild week

Welcome to the Week in Review: a Monday feature that looks back at the week that was for the San Antonio Spurs, takes a look at the week ahead, and more. Enjoy!

Week 16: The Spurs suffered their second straight winless week to open the Rodeo Road Trip.

Week 17: 1-1 (11-44, 15th in West) — 122-99 W @ Toronto Raptors; 93-116 L @ Dallas Mavericks

For just a two-game week, it was a wild one for the Spurs, especially Victor Wembanyama. It all began with the tired Spurs dragging themselves to Canada, hoping to end another extended losing streak ahead of the All-Star break. Looking to bust down the Rookie Wall, Wemby entered the game and left little doubt early on, posting a halftime stat line of 19/6/5/3/2 (last two being blocks and steals) that had never been posted before, and he would go on to stretch those stats out to a historic triple-double that broke all kinds of NBA and rookie records.

It certainly helped that he had plenty of help from his teammates, including arguably the assist of the year from Devin Vassell to cap it all off, giving the Spurs a much needed blowout victory to celebrate. (I’m going to keep posting this play/moment wherever it’s appropriate because it’s just too good not to.)

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to duplicate that success two nights later in Dallas. While the Spurs initially started right where they left off, getting ahead by 15 with Wemby already recording 20 points by midway through the second quarter, the offense came to screeching halt once again. The Mavericks quickly turned it into a laugher in large part thanks to Kyrie Irving doing what he always does against the Spurs and making seemingly every shot he took, no matter how ill-advised or well contested, and the Spurs entered the All-Star break on another loss.

As for the All-Star weekend itself, the Spurs were well represented, with Wemby and Jeremy Sochan participating in the Rising Stars competition and Wemby in the Skills Challenge. Neither went Wemby’s way, as Team Gasol was upset by the G-League team in large part thanks to them appearing complacent and looking for highlights plays, while the G-League played to win. At least Sochan team’s got revenge in the finale to win the whole thing. Then, in the Skills Challenge, Anthony Edwards tanked Team Top Picks’ chances early by horsing around and shooting his threes left-handed in the relay round. His teammates did not look happy, but if nothing else it was good experience for Wemby to experience all the festivities and reiterate his desire to win.

Power Rankings

John Schuhmann, NBA.com — 28 (last week: 30)

OffRtg: 109.0 (28) DefRtg: 117.5 (23) NetRtg: -8.5 (27) Pace: 102.2 (4) The Spurs are 1-4 on the Rodeo trip, with four more games left to go. The one win (in Toronto last Monday) was, statistically, their best defensive game of the season (99 points allowed on 108 possessions). Three numbers to know 1. The Spurs are in position to rank in the bottom 10 on both ends of the floor for the second straight season, having ranked in the bottom 10 on either end of the floor just once in the previous 25 seasons. 2. They’ve recorded assists on 70.0% of their field goals, the highest rate for any team in the last seven seasons. Their starting lineup has recorded assists on 76.2% of its buckets, the highest rate among 67 lineups that have played at least 100 minutes. 3. Victor Wembanyama (26.0, 12.7 and 4.03) would be the first player to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per 36 minutes in the 51 seasons for which blocks have been tracked. His usage rate of 31.1% would be the highest for a rookie who’s played at least 1,000 minutes in the 28 seasons for which we have play-by-play data. The Spurs have the league’s second-toughest post-break schedule in regard to cumulative opponent winning percentage (.535) and it begins with the last four games of the rodeo trip.

Brett Siegel, Clutch Points — N/A (last week: 26)

Coming up: Thurs. 2/22 @ Sacramento Kings; Fri. 2/23 @ Los Angeles Clippers; Sun. 2/25 @ Utah Jazz

Prediction: 1-2 — All of these are scheduled losses for the Spurs, but hopefully to rest from the All-Star break will help bring back the team we saw in January, when the effort was higher and the team was at least fighting in the fourth quarter of every game. If so, that could translate to at least one win, maybe in Utah.