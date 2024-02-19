NBA All-Star Game breaks 200 point mark

Another NBA All-Star Weekend has come to a close. Damian Lillard was the superstar of the moment winning the 3-point in back-to-back seasons. This year he took the All-Star MVP, swiping it from hometown hero Tyrese Haliburton who made the three-point shot that notched the 200th point.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 50 points, but his Western Conference team came up short against the high-flying, younger Eastern Conference All-Stars. Other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31, no one in the West scored over 18.

Some of the biggest names in basketball were barely noticed.

LeBron James scored eight points and didn’t even play in the second half. Kawhi Leonard scored five points in his quiet ten minutes. Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic all scored in single digits.

On the East, three players cored over 30. Lillard, Haliburton, and Jaylen Brown all shined while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum both kicked in 23 and 20 respectively.

Trae Young, Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, and Donovon Mitchell were the only single-digit earners for the East.

Spurs are off until Thursday when they pick-up the Rodeo Road Trip in Sacramento against the Kings.

