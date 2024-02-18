 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s time for Basketball: 2024 NBA All Star Game

It’s the annual display of superstars not playing defense, and you’re invited to watch

By Mark Barrington
LED court, balls and jerseys introduced within the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The NBA puts on a great show all weekend with the All Star events, and the Sunday night game is almost anticlimactic, because there’s very little actual basketball that gets played. But there’s plenty of star power, and there’s going some incredible highlights and fun stories. So watch it if you must, but just don’t let your expectations get too high. It’ll be more fun for Spurs fans next year, when Wembanyama is playing in the game.

Game Prediction:

The first player to attempt to play defense will be benched.

NBA 2024 All Star Game
February 18, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT
Streaming: TNT Overtime
TV: TNT

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.

