It’s time for Basketball: 2024 NBA All Star Game

The NBA puts on a great show all weekend with the All Star events, and the Sunday night game is almost anticlimactic, because there’s very little actual basketball that gets played. But there’s plenty of star power, and there’s going some incredible highlights and fun stories. So watch it if you must, but just don’t let your expectations get too high. It’ll be more fun for Spurs fans next year, when Wembanyama is playing in the game.

Game Prediction:

The first player to attempt to play defense will be benched.

NBA 2024 All Star Game

February 18, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: TNT Overtime

TV: TNT

