Remembering when San Antonio hosted the 1996 NBA All-Star Weekend

San Antonio was host to the 1996 NBA All-Star Game, which commemorated the 50th season of the NBA. As the San Antonio Spurs were housed in the Alamodome, there were over 36,000 fans in attendance.

Bulls’ Phil Jackson served as head coach for the Eastern Conference and SuperSonics’ coach George Karl countered for the West.

Grant Hill led the all-star voting with 1,358,004 votes followed by Michael Jordan with 1,341,422 votes. The Eastern conference starters were Penny Hardaway, Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal with Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller, Vin Baker, Terrell Brandon, Juwan Howard, Alonzo Mourning, and Glen Rice as reserves.

The Western Conference starters were Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Jason Kidd, Shawn Kemp, and Hakeem Olajuwon with Gary Payton, Karl Malone, Dikembe Mutombo, Mitch Richmond, John Stockton, and Spurs David Robinson and Sean Elliott as reserves.

Having a hometown crowd lent itself to the reception of David Robinson and Sean Elliott.

The opening ceremonies were San Antonio centric as Lackland Air Force Base Honor presented the colors and San Antonio native Emilio Navaira sang the national anthem with the Incarnate Word College Choir.

Shania Twain, fresh off being named American Music Award’s Best New Country Artist, sang the Canadian National Anthem.

Enjoy the full game:

The East won 129-118 and Michael Jordan took the MVP honors.

