Wembanyama’s All-Star Weekend comes to a close after the Skill Challenge

Expectations are a part of the gig when you’re the first overall pick. Victor Wembanyama is certainly used to it. So when the bright lights of All-Star Weekend fell upon the San Antonio Spurs rookie at the NBA Skill Challenge, you expected him to deliver.

After getting bounced in the first game of the Rising Stars tournament, Wembanyama wanted to come away with some hardware in his first All-Star Weekend. Unfortunately for him, the Indiana Pacers trio of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner came to play, taking home the first place trophy.

The event started with the relay, where players would toss a pass, dribble through stationary defenders, hit a floater, a corner three and sprint to the other end for a finish at the rim. Wembanyama had the best time for team Top Picks. He missed just one corner three, and finished with a time of 23.8 seconds. Anthony Edwards did a bit of trolling, shooting his corner threes left handed, and killing the teams chance of beating the best time.

“They wanted to have fun,” Wembanyama said after the event. “Fun is winning.”

Haliburton had the fastest relay time at 21.4 seconds, and the Pacers took the first round of the challenge.

The second round was a passing game. This was one of the more confusing events added to the competition. Players scrambled around throwing passes into rings, getting extra points for bouncing the ball into the goal. The broadcast didn’t do a great job capturing the game, making it hard to tell how Wembanyama did.

He was able to score 18 points in the game, and looked to make some nice bullet passes through the goal. Their team only scored 58 points, putting them in last place again. The Pacers took home the passing crown scoring more than team All-Stars in the tie-breaker.

The shooting section of the challenge was brutal for team Top Picks. Paolo Banchero didn’t hit a shot, Wembanyama made just one corner three, and Edwards scored 11 points. There was a general lack of urgency for the team, as they had already been eliminated for the final.

Team All-Stars won the shooting competition and forced a tie-breaking half-court shootout with the Pacers. Haliburton knocked down a game winning half-courter, and hit the Reggie Miller “choke” signal after the win. The hometown Pacers fans had to love that.

Despite Wembanyama’s loss in the Skill Challenge, he may end up the winner in the long run. He and Trae Young looked mighty friendly during the event, adding fuel to the Young to San Antonio rumors that have been making their way around this weekend.

Wembanyama left a message to Spurs fans recapping his All-Star weekend.

He’ll have a few days to rest before continuing the rodeo road trip on February 22nd against the Sacramento Kings.

Check out the Skills Challenge highlights below: