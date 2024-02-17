What it’s like having Shaquille O’Neal say your name on national television

It’s been a long week. Things are extremely busy at my full-time job, where I feel like I gave 110% all week, all while dealing with allergies and sinus problems. And despite only two Spurs games, it was a busy week here at PtR as well, kicked off by the most insane Victor Wembanyama game to date and capped off by All-Star weekend, which usually doesn’t do a whole lot for me, but I made sure to watch Wemby and Jeremy Sochan in the Rising Stars Challenge last night and Wemby in the Skills Challenge tonight (which Anthony Edwards ruined for Team Top Picks).

However, I’ve pretty much ignored all the other festivities to work on relaxing and getting my energy back. I viewed a few things on social media, including this humorous bit featuring Wemby climbing into a fake NBA on TNT set and imitating one of Shaquille O’Neal’s infamous moments, where he didn’t understand that if it takes $80 to fill a tank of gas, it’s going to take more than $20 to fill it up from half empty.

We asked @wemby to recreate an iconic moment from Inside the NBA.



His @SHAQ impression did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/2sqh3GF7V0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2024

This reminded me of a story my Algebra II teacher told us on our first day of school back in 2002. Shaq, who went to Cole High School at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, failed Algebra I. Cole doesn’t have summer school (or at least it didn’t in the late 1980’s), so he came to what would be my high school over 20 years later to make it up. While he was thin back then, he was already nearly 7-feet tall, and my teacher told us how he didn’t fit in the desks, so they had to get him a table and chair. (And with 2002 being the height of the Spurs-Lakers rivalry, she made sure to point out that the guy who was at the time quite a trash-talker of the Spurs was a nice, quiet kid in her class.)

Funny enough story, so I decided to reply to the tweet above, assuming it would just get buried along with hundreds of other responses. I was wrong.

Fun fact: Shaq failed Algebra I! I know because my Algebra II teacher had him for summer school. — Marilyn Dubinski (@alamoaggie08) February 16, 2024

Back to today, I’m just chilling when all of a sudden, my Twitter X starts going off with people sending me screen shots, and to my shock, TNT had shown my tweet to Shaq live on air — with Wemby sitting there, no less. (Watch until the very end.)

Shaq: "This is why my brain is here and you guys are down there."



Ernie: "Do not take this advice from Dr. O'Neal!"



Shaq's reaction to Wemby's 'Gas Math' impersonation is gold pic.twitter.com/2HaltnI7HG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2024

As someone who is a pretty generic tweeter — mainly just about the Spurs — and rarely goes viral (or even tries to), the range of emotions I felt was everywhere. I was dying laughing, but also somewhat flabbergasted not only that my name was said on national television, but by Shaq himself. (Pronounced correctly, I might add!) I was also a little terrified that someone I know would see it. Someone did, but hey, at least it’s a Spurs buddy!

“Marilyn Dubinski, I don’t remember you.”

– Shaquille O’Neal. — J.R. Wilco (@jollyrogerwilco) February 18, 2024

Now that the shock and awe of all that has worn off, there’s just one last thing to get off my chest. Shaq, you aren’t supposed to remember me. We’ve never met, and I was a baby when you were in high school. You’re just supposed to remember that you failed Algebra I — and half of $80 is $40, not $20.