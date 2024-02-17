 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s time for Basketball: All Star Saturday Night

The NBA celebrates the sport with a variety of activities tonight

By Mark Barrington
2024 NBA All-Star - Rising Stars Game Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

There’s no actual basketball games tonight, but there’s a variety of events for stars to show off and for fans to enjoy. Tune into TNT and watch the fun.

Schedule

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night—7PM CT

  • Kia Skills Challenge
  • Starry 3-Point Contest
  • Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
  • AT&T Slam Dunk

TV: TNT

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.

