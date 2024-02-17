Sandro Mamukelashvili has more than one full-court no-look shot

On Thursday I posted this video clip of Sandro Mamukelashvili tossing a no-look cross court shot.

FULL COURT pic.twitter.com/kgUxTsBtKE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 14, 2024

Then I saw a post from Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) which I originally thought was the same shot:

This trick shot from Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is absurd



(via @spurs)pic.twitter.com/ahrAEoBWda — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

If you take a closer look, you can clearly see the first took place on the Dallas Maverick’s court before Wednesday night’s game.

But the second video was on the Toronto Raptor’s court, two days prior.

makes me wonder, is there a video blog being prepared with one of these from ever court in the NBA?

His version of Phil Collin’s “Take Me Home,” but on a basketball court instead of monuments.

You definitely want to keep an eye out for more videos.

