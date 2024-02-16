Wembanyama shines, Sochan takes home NBA Rising Stars championship

The San Antonio Spurs had two representatives in the opening event of NBA All-Star Weekend, in the Rising Stars Challenge. Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama took the court for team Jalen Rose and team Pau Gasol. While all eyes were on Wembanyama, it was Sochan’s team that ended up taking home the hardware.

Sochan took the court first as team Jalen took on team Tamika Catchings. It was a rough start for team Jalen, but a flurry of offense from Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Hawkins led them to a 40-35 win. Sochan was relatively quiet, not inserting himself too much in the game. Finishing with two rebounds as his only logged stats. He was one of the few players to set a screen, which is fitting for the scrappy wing.

Spurs fans had hoped for a final matchup that included Sochan and Wembanyama, but a feisty G League squad led by Detlef Schrempf got in the way. From the tip there was a clear difference in intensity between team Detlef and team Pau. Wembanyama’s squad was trying to get highlight plays, while the G Leaguers were attacking the basket and moving the ball.

Wembanyama made his impact on the game. He led team Pau with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. He had some highlight plays that only the 7-foot-4 center could pull off.

Wembanyama showed great synergy with his teammates. How about some inverted PnR, and a lob to the slam dunk contestant, Jaime Jaquez Jr? Wemby showed off his passing skills on a big stage.

One of his more comical plays of the night came when he leaked out for a dunk, as he’s been prone to do for the Spurs. After receiving the hit-ahead pass, he waited for the defense to catch up, and made the easy and-1 dunk. Afterwards he let out a devious laugh.

Wembanyama didn’t attempt a single three, but had a sweet midrange jumper to begin the game.

A lob dunk where Wembanyama catches it, turns and dunks all in one motion? Just another day at the office for the Spurs rookie. This was one of the best highlights of the game for team Pau.

It was team Detlef who got the last laugh, as G League Ignite wing and 2024 NBA Draft prospect, Matas Buzelis knocked down a fadeaway jumper for the 40-36 win.

The table was set for Sochan and team Jalen to take home to championship over team Detlef. Once again, Sochan was quiet, with two shot attempts – both misses around the rim. He finished the night quietly, but still walked home with bragging right over his teammate Wembanyama as team Jalen took home the title with a 26-13 win in the championship. Mathurin was named MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Wembanyama will have a chance to take home some hardware on Saturday night when he, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards team up in the Kia Skills Challenge.