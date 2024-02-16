Results: How Spurs fans feel heading into the all-star break

All-Star weekend kicked off on Friday as Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan took the floor for Rising Star practice sessions. The two San Antonio Spurs have a chance to play against each other, making it a must watch event for fans of the Silver and Black. While the sights and sounds of All-Star Weekend are exciting, the break can also bring some time for rest and relaxation after a tough 50+ games.

This week we asked our readers what they thought about the Spurs heading into the break. Who needed it the most, how Wembanyama and Sochan will fair, and who deserves a bigger role in the second half of the season. Let’s look at some of the results.

Wembanyama will be suiting up for team Pau Gasol, and Sochan will play for team Jalen Rose. The two squads are on opposite sides of the bracket, meaning that Spurs fans could see the two teammates square off in the championship game. Most of you think that Wembanyama will get the best of Sochan and team Rose. It makes sense – Wembanyama has been the Spurs best player this season, so why would it be any different on Friday night? I’ll just say, don’t forget how fun Sochan was in the game last year. These sorts of games cater well to a ball of energy like Sochan.

The Spurs have struggled a bit heading into the all-star break. Wembanyama and the rest of the team have looked like they hit a wall over the last two weeks. Now they’ll have significant time to rest, get their bodies right and reframe their focus for the end of the season. Most of our readers think this will benefit Wembanyama the most – he’ll need it as he pushes to grab the Rookie of the Year trophy at seasons end. I am most interested in how Zach Collins looks post all-star break. If he can find his shooting stroke over his time off, it might just turn his season around.

Last season the Spurs went into full “tank mode” to finish the season. We saw guys like Dominick Barlow, Julian Champagnie, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Blake Wesley get big minutes while the starters found their way onto the injury list. While there isn’t a Wembanyama at the end of the tunnel, the Spurs could find themselves in a situation where they want to give some young guys a look down the stretch.

Most respondents think Barlow deserves more playing time in the final third of the season. The sophomore has played well off the bench throughout the year. While still on a two-way contract, he could play his way into the rotation if Collins continues to struggle. Sidy Cissoko hasn’t gotten many opportunities with the Spurs this season. He’s spent most of the year with the G League team. His flashes of passing and defensive fortitude could be something the Spurs coaching staff wants to get a look at late this season.

You can watch Wembanyama and Sochan in action Friday night in the Rising Stars Challenge, and Wemby again on Saturday in the Kia Skills Challenge.