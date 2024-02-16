Victor Wembanyama’s first All-Star weekend festivities

Victor Wembanyama has officially landed in Indiana, gearing up for his first All-Star weekend experience. While he won’t be participating in the main event on Sunday night alongside the NBA elite, fans are in for a treat as they can catch him in action during the Rising Star game and skill contest.

Adam Silver and Wemby unveil NB-AI at NBA All-Star Tech Summit in Indy - now you can use your voice to activate “movie mode” and make a live NBA game look like your favorite film pic.twitter.com/NItNQSvyTC — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2024

Despite the chilly weather in Indianapolis, the NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, took the stage with the rookie to unveil the brand new NB-IA, underlining Wembanyama as the future of the league. Adding to the excitement, Wembanyama has been honing his skills with the guidance of Jamal Crawford, revealing a new move that has yet to be witnessed. It wouldn’t be surprising if he showcased this skill during the Rising Star game, offering fans a memorable moment.

Wemby working on moves with Jamal Crawford is the last thing the rest of the NBA wants to see @wemby @JCrossover pic.twitter.com/PTwfwRkzeH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2024

As part of his All-Star activities, Wembanyama will be debuting a pair of fresh kicks featuring an alien design. LeBron James, being the trendsetter, has already given him the nickname “The Alien.” This unique branding has sparked excitement, and there are whispers that Nike might consider launching an entire line dedicated to the young talent.

Wemby's #PaniniRisingStars kicks feature an alien he drew



Watch Victor in #PaniniRisingStars TONIGHT at 9:00pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/tNupPdxbfb — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 16, 2024

With the weekend festivities wrapping up, stay tuned for Monday’s update, where we hope to see Wembanyama crowned as the Skill Contest champion. The All-Star weekend has certainly set the stage for what promises to be an extraordinary journey for this rising star in the NBA.

How many blocks will Wemby secure against teammate Jeremy Sohan? My prediction is at least two blocks.

Leaving this here as a testament to Wemby’s potential for a remarkable career trajectory.

Last four players to average 20/10/3b in a season:



— Hall of Famer

— Hall of Famer

— Hall of Famer

— Rookie



The first three were First Team All-NBA players that season. pic.twitter.com/xt6ut5peIY — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 15, 2024

Here’s a noteworthy tweet summarizing Wemby’s achievements this season. A truly exceptional player.

Clearest ROTY case I’ve seen since MJ pic.twitter.com/pTQPFysNe7 — Mugi ❆ (@MugiHoops) February 15, 2024

Exciting news for fans of the rookie – he’s nearing the 90 club on 2k! It would be a surprise if he doesn’t make it by the end of the season.