Victor Wembanyama’s first All-Star weekend festivities

The rookie is in Indiana ahead of his first rising star and skill contest events! 

By Mikey Rouleau
/ new
2024 NBA All-Star - Rising Stars Practice Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama has officially landed in Indiana, gearing up for his first All-Star weekend experience. While he won’t be participating in the main event on Sunday night alongside the NBA elite, fans are in for a treat as they can catch him in action during the Rising Star game and skill contest.

Despite the chilly weather in Indianapolis, the NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, took the stage with the rookie to unveil the brand new NB-IA, underlining Wembanyama as the future of the league. Adding to the excitement, Wembanyama has been honing his skills with the guidance of Jamal Crawford, revealing a new move that has yet to be witnessed. It wouldn’t be surprising if he showcased this skill during the Rising Star game, offering fans a memorable moment.

As part of his All-Star activities, Wembanyama will be debuting a pair of fresh kicks featuring an alien design. LeBron James, being the trendsetter, has already given him the nickname “The Alien.” This unique branding has sparked excitement, and there are whispers that Nike might consider launching an entire line dedicated to the young talent.

With the weekend festivities wrapping up, stay tuned for Monday’s update, where we hope to see Wembanyama crowned as the Skill Contest champion. The All-Star weekend has certainly set the stage for what promises to be an extraordinary journey for this rising star in the NBA.

How many blocks will Wemby secure against teammate Jeremy Sohan? My prediction is at least two blocks.

Leaving this here as a testament to Wemby’s potential for a remarkable career trajectory.

Here’s a noteworthy tweet summarizing Wemby’s achievements this season. A truly exceptional player.

Exciting news for fans of the rookie – he’s nearing the 90 club on 2k! It would be a surprise if he doesn’t make it by the end of the season.

