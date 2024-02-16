It’s time for Basketball: Rising Stars Challenge

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Rising Stars Challenge mostly exists to honor the best first and second year players in the league, but it’s also a fun way for fans to see a bunch of future All Stars in action in a fun and pressure-free format. There are two semifinal games and a final all in a one and a half television broadcast, which probably ends up with only a few minutes of watchable basketball before the whole thing is over and the winning team takes home a ring, or a trophy or something. But whenever Victor Wembanyama is playing, it’s always must-watch TV, because you know that he’s going to do something on the basketball court that you’ve never seen before, so keep an eye when Team Pau is on the court. You’ll also want to watch Team Jalen, which will have Jeremy Sochan as an injury replacement for Shaedon Sharpe.

Schedule

8:00 Semifinal 1—Team Jalen vs Team Tamika

8:30 Semifinal 2—Team Detlef vs Team Pau

9:00 Final—Semi 1 winner vs Semi 2 winner

Rosters:

Team Pau: Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Cason Wallace, Bilal Coulibaly

Team Detlef: Izan Almansa, Matas Buzelis, Mac McClung, Tyler Smith, Oscar Tshiebwe, Alondes Williams, Emoni Bates (injury replacement for Ron Holland)

Team Tamika: Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Keegan Murray, Scoot Henderson, Keyonte George, Vince Williams Jr. (injury replacement for Dyson Daniels).

Team Jalen: Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Bennedict Mathurin, Dereck Lively II, Jordan Hawkins, Walker Kessler, Jeremy Sochan (injury replacement for Shaedon Sharpe).

Game Prediction:

A lot of what will happen on the court tonight will not be recognizable as basketball.

One final word:

Go Victor GOOOOOO!!

Rising Stars Challenge

February 16, 2024 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: TNT Overtime

TV: TNT

