Victor Wembanyama could be the next player to acquire a quadruple-double

The other night Victor Wembanyama earned a triple-double. What made this feat special was that one of the double-digit categories was blocks.

Victor Wembanyama is now the fourth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double with blocks (the first since David Robinson in 1990).



Victor Wembanyama (tonight)

David Robinson (1990)

Ralph Sampson (1983)

Mark Eaton (1983) — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) February 13, 2024

He’s had a week of great mentions as he scored his 1,000th point in just his 49th game.

Victor Wembanyama just reached 1,000 career points, in his 49th game.



Last five players to score 1,000+ points through their first 50 games:



Victor Wembanyama (this year)

Zion Williamson (2019-20)

Luka Doncic (2018-19)

Joel Embiid (2016-17)

Blake Griffin (2010-11) — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) February 15, 2024

As Marilyn Dubinski posted, it was been a week of Wembanyama being “the first player in NBA history” and there are so many ways to dissect how amazing his stats are, well worth a read.

Our friend Caleb Saenz also commented on a tweet in which Kevin O’Conner says “Wemby is already a Top 20 player.”

This is why an extended team growth track is unnecessary and probably hindering for the Spurs. Rebuilds move at the speed of their stars. Wemby isn’t 4-5 years away, so the team around him shouldn’t be either. It’s easy to miss what’s right in front of you staring at the ceiling. https://t.co/HxssvRFSbh — calebjsaenz.blsky.social (@calebjsaenz) February 15, 2024

Taking a deeper look at Monday night’s triple-double in Toronto, Victor scores 27 points while pulling down 15 rebounds and making 10 stellar blocks with 5 assists.

It’s the five assists that got me thinking:

A few more minutes on the court, or an extra pass where Victor took a shot, and he could have logged a quadruple-double.

And he’s still progressing.

Could he be the first in thirty years to do what was only accomplished five times in a twenty-year span? Could he be the third Spur to do it?

He’s got the poise and basketball IQ to do it. And there will be a night when all the stars align in his favor.

I guess it is less an issue of if, but when.

