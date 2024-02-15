Victor Wembanyama joins the 1,000-point club

As we approach the all-star weekend in Indiana, Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama delivered yet another impressive performance on Thursday night. Scoring a team-high 26 points on 10/21 shooting from the field, Wembanyama’s stellar performance has elevated him into the 1,000-point club, joining the ranks of other impressive rookies. Over the past 15 years, only Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Blake Griffin have achieved this milestone.
Victor Wembanyama just reached 1,000 career points, in his 49th game.— Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) February 15, 2024
Last five players to score 1,000+ points through their first 50 games:
Victor Wembanyama (this year)
Zion Williamson (2019-20)
Luka Doncic (2018-19)
Joel Embiid (2016-17)
Blake Griffin (2010-11)
Entering the NBA, there were doubts about the polish in Wemby’s offensive game, and understandably so. His scoring efficiency in the first two months left much to be desired, but he has shown significant improvement since then.
Pop said Vic has improved mechanics of being ready to catch and shoot. Also in shot selection.— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 15, 2024
Pop: "He can get a shot any time he wants. That doesn’t mean it’s a good shot, but he’s learning about how to be balanced, where his best shots are and how to be fundamentally sound.”
During this period of growth, Wembanyama’s mechanics have notably improved, earning him praise from Coach Popovic after his recent standout performance. The 20-year-old is now making shots that seemed challenging earlier in the season. A clear evolution is evident when comparing the rookie’s shooting in his first ten games to his current form.
Currently losing it over Victor Wembanyama https://t.co/UhOlb6cJEx pic.twitter.com/ja7uBUm1Tz— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 15, 2024
Wembanyama’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention and excitement of various NBA media members. Many share the enthusiasm expressed by Kevin O’Connor during the previous season.
Even Luka Doncic, renowned for his elite scoring and playmaking abilities, approached Wemby with caution on the fast break. Despite attempting an alley-oop as far away as possible from the Frenchman, it was still swatted away.
Luka knows exactly what’s behind him and is careful with the alley.— Mike Finger (@mikefinger) February 15, 2024
The oop gets blocked anyway. pic.twitter.com/YqQN7QSjPl
The question arises: should the rookie be included in the elite list? While the league boasts deep talent, there’s a compelling case for Victor being among the top 35 players.
https://t.co/uYtbQ8V1tT's top 35 players in the NBA:
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Luka Doncic
4. Joel Embiid
5. Stephen Curry
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
7. Kawhi Leonard
8. Jayson Tatum
9. Kevin Durant
10. Devin Booker
11. Anthony Davis
12. LeBron James…
This sentiment is not isolated, as evidenced by Kevin O’Connor’s concurrence.
Victor Wembanyama last two months:— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 15, 2024
21.8 points
9.6 rebounds
3.7 assists
3.5 blocks
1.1 steals
Only 26.9 minutes. Per 36 stats:
29.2 / 12.9 / 4.9 / 4.6 / 1.4
Shooting:
72% restricted area
37.5% midrange
37.6% from 3
81.3% free throws
Wemby is already a top 20 player. pic.twitter.com/OtFDk50fJw
Kyrie Irving, recognized as one of the best finishers around the rim for his position and size, shared his experience in facing Victor. Maneuvering around the 7’4” rookie proved to be a challenging art.
