Victor Wembanyama joins the 1,000-point club

As we approach the all-star weekend in Indiana, Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama delivered yet another impressive performance on Thursday night. Scoring a team-high 26 points on 10/21 shooting from the field, Wembanyama’s stellar performance has elevated him into the 1,000-point club, joining the ranks of other impressive rookies. Over the past 15 years, only Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Blake Griffin have achieved this milestone.

Victor Wembanyama just reached 1,000 career points, in his 49th game.



Last five players to score 1,000+ points through their first 50 games:



Victor Wembanyama (this year)

Zion Williamson (2019-20)

Luka Doncic (2018-19)

Joel Embiid (2016-17)

Blake Griffin (2010-11) — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) February 15, 2024

Entering the NBA, there were doubts about the polish in Wemby’s offensive game, and understandably so. His scoring efficiency in the first two months left much to be desired, but he has shown significant improvement since then.

Pop said Vic has improved mechanics of being ready to catch and shoot. Also in shot selection.



Pop: "He can get a shot any time he wants. That doesn’t mean it’s a good shot, but he’s learning about how to be balanced, where his best shots are and how to be fundamentally sound.” — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) February 15, 2024

During this period of growth, Wembanyama’s mechanics have notably improved, earning him praise from Coach Popovic after his recent standout performance. The 20-year-old is now making shots that seemed challenging earlier in the season. A clear evolution is evident when comparing the rookie’s shooting in his first ten games to his current form.

Wembanyama’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention and excitement of various NBA media members. Many share the enthusiasm expressed by Kevin O’Connor during the previous season.

Even Luka Doncic, renowned for his elite scoring and playmaking abilities, approached Wemby with caution on the fast break. Despite attempting an alley-oop as far away as possible from the Frenchman, it was still swatted away.

Luka knows exactly what’s behind him and is careful with the alley.



The oop gets blocked anyway. pic.twitter.com/YqQN7QSjPl — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) February 15, 2024

The question arises: should the rookie be included in the elite list? While the league boasts deep talent, there’s a compelling case for Victor being among the top 35 players.

https://t.co/uYtbQ8V1tT’s top 35 players in the NBA:



1. Nikola Jokic

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Luka Doncic

4. Joel Embiid

5. Stephen Curry

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

7. Kawhi Leonard

8. Jayson Tatum

9. Kevin Durant

10. Devin Booker

11. Anthony Davis

12. LeBron James… — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 14, 2024

This sentiment is not isolated, as evidenced by Kevin O’Connor’s concurrence.

Victor Wembanyama last two months:



21.8 points

9.6 rebounds

3.7 assists

3.5 blocks

1.1 steals



Only 26.9 minutes. Per 36 stats:



29.2 / 12.9 / 4.9 / 4.6 / 1.4



Shooting:

72% restricted area

37.5% midrange

37.6% from 3

81.3% free throws



Wemby is already a top 20 player. pic.twitter.com/OtFDk50fJw — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 15, 2024

Kyrie Irving, recognized as one of the best finishers around the rim for his position and size, shared his experience in facing Victor. Maneuvering around the 7’4” rookie proved to be a challenging art.