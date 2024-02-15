What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Mavericks

I really hope the San Antonio Spurs know what they’re doing. Like, in the grand scheme of things, you know? I really hope they have a plan. I have “faith” and I “trust” that things are going the way they’re supposed to and I will defend with my life this process to anyone who questions the wisdom of PATFO. But, also, as long as we’re sitting here safely inside the circle of trust...I really hope they know what they’re doing.

Let’s forget about last night as quickly as we can because we didn’t really learn anything we didn’t already know. Wemby? Great. Rest of team? Not quite ready for primetime. Fits and starts of good play followed by long stretches of wondering through a basketball desert looking for signs of life. This is the 23-24 Spurs and there’s not much we can do to change it right now. Which is fine! We’re at peace with that! It’s...look, it is what it is.

The problem is that Wembanyama isn’t just great. He’s probably historically great. Maybe transcendently great? Already-one-of-the-best-players-in-the-league great? I know it sounds gross and dumb to even say something like “our problem is that we have a player who is too good” but here we are. Wembanyama is so special that he’s somehow managed to outstrip the slow, deliberate, and practical way things are done around San Antonio. The front office is busy fashioning together a beautiful plane and this precocious giant has gone ahead and jumped off the cliff already.

I’m not mad. Truly, how could anyone be mad about this? I’m just anxious. Wembanyama is ahead of schedule and that means that whatever schedule the Spurs had in mind probably needs to be accelerated. And the Spurs have, historically, been less like an agile sports car and more like a giant barge when it comes to shifting speed and direction. Maybe they anticipated this. Maybe they have things in motion that I could hardly even begin to dream about. Maybe I should give them a little more credit.

It’s just that we’re in the dark over here. We have to listen to people on podcasts and TV shows talk about how poor a job the Spurs have done surrounding Wemby with talent and our only defense is to say something like, “you don’t know what you’re talking about, the Spurs have a plan for this!” We have to see people on twitter making Mike Trout/Shohei Ohtani comparisons and we have to pretend that they don’t brush up against our deepest, darkest fears. We can can talk back and bluster all we want, but we just don’t know.

The Spurs are asking us to trust them and, frankly, they’ve given us no reason not to over the years. The franchise has taken care of us and they’ve managed to navigate the choppy waters since Kawhi’s departure about as well as you could hope for. We have no reason to believe they don’t know what they’re doing and so we must forge on telling the haters and losers of the world that they better get their jokes in now because the second coming of the Spurs dynasty is looming just over the horizon.

Then, once we’re done doing that, we’ll settle back into our chairs, turn off the lights and watch Wembanyama run around out there doing things in a Spurs jersey we wouldn’t have even dared to whisper about lest we scare it away. We’ll watch him call for the ball and go iso at the end of the clock before stepping back and hitting a three. We’ll watch him chase down blocks from half court that no human has any business getting to. We’ll watch him drop no look passes into the waiting arms of an open man he couldn’t possibly have seen without an extra set of eyes. We’ll watch all that and we’ll dream about what’s to come. We’ll dream about the future. We’ll dream about the next step of the plan.

I really hope the Spurs know what they’re doing.

Takeaways:

I don’t want to actually look up the data on this because I think it will bum me out, but I swear that Kyrie Irving always decides to be the absolute best version of himself whenever he’s playing the Spurs. It’s like something about the jerseys just ignites a fire inside him that can only be quenched by scoring a million points and hurting my feelings. Maybe that’s why he flamed out so spectacularly in Brooklyn. Uniforms were a little too similar to the Spurs and his body just couldn’t process it.

The way Victor started this game I sort of had the thought that he might score 40 points. Every once in a while he gets into a flow where everything looks easy and it’s all going right and, sheesh, when someone who is that big and that talented is moving like that you have to almost wonder if there’s anything that anyone can do to stop him. It’s sort of like when Tiger Woods won the Masters in 97 and people started to wonder about insane things like “is he just going to win every tournament he enters from now on?” Obviously Tiger didn’t do that, but his career turned out pretty ok, yea? On a similar note, obviously Victor didn’t score 40 last night, but if he can settle for a Tiger Woodsesque career I don’t think that’d be a bad consolation prize.

The Dallas Mavericks might have won this game but the uniforms they wore during this were so bad that you almost have to go ahead and chalk this whole season up as a loss for them. Tough break to have your season be a failure as soon as you step on the court but fashion is a fickle mistress like that. Maybe next year Mavs!

Blake Wesley is currently one of my favorite Spurs and this sentiment will continue for as long as he continues to do rad stuff like this:

WWL Post Game Press Conference

- Jeremy Sochan has gone with a provocative new look these last few games. Two shooting sleeves. Two knee sleeves. Headband. Orange shoes. Is this ok in your book?

- It seems to me that trying to derive meaning from Jeremy’s actions or choices is the quickest way to fall into his trap. That’s exactly what he wants you to do. Is he wearing a headband for fashion or comedy? Jokes on you, he just found it. Are those knee pads form or function? What knee pads? He’s never even heard of knee pads. You sound insane.

- So he’s just...doing things.

- He’s just doing things. It’s in his nature to do things. A bear doesn’t question why he needs to eat the salmon, he just gets in the water and starts hunting.

- Yea, I...guess that’s the same thing. Is it still a shooting sleeve if you don’t wear it on your shooting arm?

- First rule of shooting arms is to never let your opponent know what one is which.

- There are rules of shooting arms? What’s the second rule of shooting arms?

- Don’t talk about shooting arms, of course.