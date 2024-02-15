Victor Wembanyama’s insane week was full of milestones and records

While the Spurs’ final game before the All-Star break didn’t go as planned, with the team going ice cold in Dallas after 18 minutes, this week as whole has been an insane run for rookie Victor Wembanyama, complete with crazy plays, stat lines, and NBA records. First came his historic triple-double in Toronto on Monday night, where he logged 27 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks and 5 assists. Here are some of the more wild milestones he hit that night, courtesy of ESPN.

Not only did that statline put him in rare company among rookies to record 25/15/10/5 in a game — joining hall-of-famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson and the Spurs’ own David David Robinson — but it also made him the first rookie to have separate triple-doubles involving assists and blocks since blocks became a stat in 1973-74.

Beyond the triple double, more random stats show him being well on his way to passing some other historic rookies in overall stats. Pau Gasol was the last rookie to record 150 assists and 150 blocks in a single season, with 152 and 153 total, respectively. Wemby had reached those numbers by 48 games. The only rookie to reach them faster was Robinson.

Then there’s the records he broke for all NBA players, not just rookies. He becamse the first player to have a triple-double with blocks AND multiple three-pointers in a single game (he shot 2-4 against the Raptors). And while we all complain about his minutes restrictions, that combined with the fact that it was a blowout win made him the first player to record 10 blocks and 5 assists while playing in under 30 minutes in a single game. And of course, he also became the first player to record 75 threes, 150 assists and 150 blocks in a single season — in just 48 games. Ridiculous.

In last night's triple double, Wembanyama recorded his 75th 3-pointer, 150th assist and 150th block of the season.



He's the first player in NBA history to have 75 3s, 150 assists and 150 blocks in the same season.



And it took him 48 games. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 13, 2024

Then there was last night in Dallas. While it didn’t end up being a great overall game, it at least started that way as Wemby still hit some more milestones. His 20th point of the game came in the second quarter (it sure looked like he was about to explode for his first 40-point game before he went cold) and helped him reach the 1,000 point mark. He joins David Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal as the only rookies to reach 1,000 points, 150 blocks and 150 assists through 50 career games (this was game 49 for him).

From @ESPNStatsInfo:



Victor Wembanyama is the 3rd player with 1,000 points and 150 blocks through his first 50 career games, joining Shaquille O'Neal (1992-93) & David Robinson (1989-90).



He is the 1st player with 1,000 points, 150 blocks & 150 assists through 50 career games. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 15, 2024

It’s hard to believe Wemby is just getting started with what looks like will end up being a historic career. There is probably little remaining doubt that, barring a massive drop-off, he should win Rookie of the Year, but there are much bigger fish out there to fry. Hopefully sooner than later, his individual success starts translating to more wins on the court.