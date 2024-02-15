Victor Wembanyama’s milestone night a bright spot in Spurs’ loss to Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs came off a rousing victory in Toronto this past Monday and were hoping to carry their momentum against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. After going up by 15 in the first quarter, the Spurs went cold and saw their lead dwindle towards the end of the second quarter. By the first few minutes of the third, the rout was on. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic torched the Spurs by combining for 61 points. The Spurs lost 116-93 and now sit at 11-44 on the season.

Victor Wembanyama led the team with another solid outing. He poured in 26 points (20 in the first half), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and a steal. In his first six minutes, Victor had already scored 12 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Speaking of blocks, here’s his first rejection of the game. Notice how patient Luka is when he throws the lob, but Victor still gets the rejection on P.J. Washington.

Victor picking right up where he left off! ❌ pic.twitter.com/KEA0ttZ1fi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 15, 2024

Wemby shows flashes of Tony Parker by showing off his playmaking with a sick behind the back pass to a wide-open Champagnie for the three. He’s simply ridiculous.

In case you needed another angle....

one more look at it https://t.co/FvOlB8Wv2Z pic.twitter.com/kBPIT0K1Ox — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 15, 2024

Oh yeah, Wemby managed to break another record. This just shows the versatility of his game, and he’s still only 20!

Wemby also managed to pass 1,000 points on the season before the all-star break!

Malaki Branham had a great shooting night off the bench, scoring 19 points (4 of 5 3PT) to go along with three rebounds, and a dime.

Devin Vassell had off shooting night (4 of 16 FG), but still managed to put together quite the highlight. He finishes an alley-oop slam off the Wemby steal with FORCE! Devin’s final stat line: 11 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals.

DEV WITH AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/fJ0W0SIcqg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 15, 2024

Jeremy Sochan had a few dunks and finishes in the first quarter, including this one off a Zach Collins find. Jeremy finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist.

THE DESTROYER pic.twitter.com/IkyIGWBzqz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 15, 2024

BLAKE WESLEY POSTER ALERT: Off a Julian Champagnie steal, Blake Wesley went airborne and met Daniel Gafford at the rim with a man’s jam! Blake had a nice game off the bench with 9 points, six assists, and a board.

Keldon Johnson had a rough shooting night (1 of 11 FG), but still managed to deny Dereck Lively II at the rim with a Big Body block! Keldon finished with three points, two rebounds, and this rejection.

Finally, here are the full game highlights.

Enjoy watching Wemby and Jeremy in the Rising Stars Challenge this Friday and also enjoy watching Wemby in the Skills Challenge on Saturday!

The Spurs will resume play February 22nd in Sacramento to face the Kings.